 MUHS agrees to students’ demand for one-day exam gap | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MUHS agrees to students’ demand for one-day exam gap

ByNiraj Pandit
Jun 27, 2024 05:19 PM IST

MUHS responds to student protests by introducing a one-day gap between exams during winter session, following a meeting with Vice Chancellor Madhuri Kanitkar.

Mumbai: Responding to student protests, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has decided to introduce a one-day gap between exams during the winter session. The decision follows a Zoom meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, who engaged with students to address their concerns. An online opinion poll conducted subsequently showed that a majority of students favoured the introduction of a gap.

HT Image
HT Image

Dr Kanitkar confirmed that the university will reinstate the practice of conducting exams with a one-day gap, as previously done, and will discuss this matter further at the next meeting of the examination board.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Earlier, MUHS had announced the elimination of gaps between theory exams scheduled for the winter session, sparking widespread concern among medical students and student organisations. They argued that this change would adversely affect their well-being and academic performance, given their rigorous curriculum and clinical training demands.

MUHS had justified the decision as aligning with the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) timeframe, which mandates completing all exams within one month.

Zeeshan Bagwan, regional coordinator of the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), praised the outcome of the meeting, stating, “Ninety-four percent of students voted for a one-day gap after each paper during our Zoom meeting with Dr Kanitkar and Controller of Examination Dr Sandip Kadu. Both assured us of honouring students’ preferences. This marks a significant achievement for student unity.”

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / MUHS agrees to students’ demand for one-day exam gap
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On