MUHS agrees to students’ demand for one-day exam gap

Mumbai: Responding to student protests, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has decided to introduce a one-day gap between exams during the winter session. The decision follows a Zoom meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, who engaged with students to address their concerns. An online opinion poll conducted subsequently showed that a majority of students favoured the introduction of a gap.

Dr Kanitkar confirmed that the university will reinstate the practice of conducting exams with a one-day gap, as previously done, and will discuss this matter further at the next meeting of the examination board.

Earlier, MUHS had announced the elimination of gaps between theory exams scheduled for the winter session, sparking widespread concern among medical students and student organisations. They argued that this change would adversely affect their well-being and academic performance, given their rigorous curriculum and clinical training demands.

MUHS had justified the decision as aligning with the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) timeframe, which mandates completing all exams within one month.

Zeeshan Bagwan, regional coordinator of the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), praised the outcome of the meeting, stating, “Ninety-four percent of students voted for a one-day gap after each paper during our Zoom meeting with Dr Kanitkar and Controller of Examination Dr Sandip Kadu. Both assured us of honouring students’ preferences. This marks a significant achievement for student unity.”