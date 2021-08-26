Mumbai: 14 Covid cases in a month, Kandivli residential complex sealed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday sealed a residential complex of five buildings in Kandivli (West) after 14 Covid-19 cases were found in a period of one month.

Civic officials said eight of the 14 patients have recovered. However, none of these 14 cases were of Delta or Delta plus variant, clarified BMC.

Sandhya Nandekar, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s R-South Ward that covers Kandivli, said, “We got 14 cases in one housing society complex due to which we sealed it as per the protocol. However, there is no reason to panic considering these 14 cases have been reported over the past one month and eight people have recovered.”

The BMC said the cases started coming from two families and later others in the housing society also tested positive. They were symptomatic.

Overall, in Kandivli, five Delta plus variant cases have been reported in the last one month and all five have recovered, according to BMC officials.

Overall, the civic body has sealed 22 and 1,089 floors in the city. The BMC seals a part of the building only when multiple cases of Covid are detected in a housing society. In case of one or two isolated cases, only the particular floor of the building is sealed.