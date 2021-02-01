Mumbai: 19-year-old man steals from friend’s house; arrested

The Colaba Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly committing theft at the house of a girl he was in a relationship with. The girl had reportedly given him the duplicate keys to her house so that he could visit her whenever her family was away.

However, when the girl and her family were away recently, the man allegedly stole valuables worth ₹13 lakh from the house. The police claim to have recovered stolen ₹2 lakh in cash and an iPhone from the accused.

According to the police, the accused met the girl on Instagram a few months ago before they started seeing each other.

The girl’s father is a chartered accountant. The accused hails from Mazgaon.

The police said that recently, when the girl’s family planned to go out, she initially decided to stay back so she could spend time with the accused. However, her father did not allow her to stay alone so ultimately, the whole family went.

The man, who had the keys to the house, decided to make the most of the change in plans. In the family’s absence, he allegedly stole valuables total worth ₹13 lakh from the girl’s house.

When her family returned, on January 27 they lodged a police complaint and a case of theft was registered at Colaba police station.

Investigation revealed that there was no sign of forced entry like breaking of lock or entry through window etc. and police realised that the thief most likely used a key to unlock the door.

“The family had pointed fingers at the girl, as she had sought to stay back. After sustained questioning, she told the family that she had given a key to her friend. The police then detained the man who admitted to having committed the theft,” said a police officer.