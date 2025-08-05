Mumbai: 4 booked for assaulting senior citizen following dispute over feeding pigeons

Four people were booked for assaulting a 69-year-old man and his daughter in a residential society in Mumbai’s Mira Road over feeding pigeons on Sunday, police said. When Patel (69) told her not to feed them, Asha Vyas argued with her and began abusing him. (Representative file photo)

According to the complainant, Mahendra Patel, who lives in building number 30 in DB Ozone on Mira Road, had gone downstairs to get milk on Sunday morning for a walk when he saw another resident, Asha Vyas (56), who lives in the neighboring building number 29, feeding pigeons in the public area.

When Patel (69) told her not to feed them, Asha Vyas argued with her and began abusing him.

Hearing the commotion, Patel’s daughter Premal ( 46) went downstairs and confronted Vyas asking about abusing her father, Vyas abused Premal as well. After that, Somesh Agnihotri, who lives in Vyas’ building, arrived at the spot with two strangers. He physically assaulted Premal with an iron rod, while another person bit Patel’s neck and beat him.

The locals informed the police about the incident and a first information report (FIR) was registered against Vyas, Agnihotri and two others on charges of assault and causing hurt.

“We are recording statements of the complainant and scanning the CCTV footage of the building to verify the allegations”, said a police officer from Kashimira police station.