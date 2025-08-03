Karnataka pigeon Abhimanyu completes 1,790 km flight, wins race from New Delhi: Report

A young pigeon from Mandya has captured the admiration of enthusiasts by completing a remarkable 1,790-kilometre flight from New Delhi. Taking part in its first professional race, the one-year-old bird named Abhimanyu accomplished the daunting journey in just over seven weeks — discounting the dispatch and arrival days — to clinch victory in the prestigious competition organized by the Karnataka Homing Pigeon Federation. Only 14 of the 22 pigeons returned home, with Abhimanyu celebrated for his stamina and accuracy in the long-distance challenge.

The race, which kicked off from Delhi on April 5, saw 22 well-trained pigeons from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu released into the skies, each equipped with an ID ring for tracking, The Times of India reported. Of these, only 14 successfully made their way back home. Abhimanyu, the youngest contestant in the line-up, triumphantly returned to his home in Mandya on May 28, earning accolades for both his stamina and accuracy in the long-distance flight.

The bird’s proud owner, Sridhar from V C Farm in Mandya, shared insights into months of rigorous preparation. They reportedly started training the pigeons with just 5 kilometres of flight, and slowly ramped up their endurance to 10, 15, and eventually up to 1,000 kilometres. Sridhar had entered two birds in the contest — Abhimanyu and a second pigeon named Punyakoti. While Abhimanyu found his way home, Punyakoti remains missing, the report said.

Currently sheltered indoors for protection, Abhimanyu is being kept away from potential threats.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Punyakoti’s whereabouts, Sridhar remained hopeful of his return. There have been rare instances where pigeons have found their way back years later, he said, as quoted by the publication. Encouraged by this inspiring outcome, Sridhar has now shifted gears toward preparing a fresh batch of 21 pigeons for a major race scheduled for December.