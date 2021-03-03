Mumbai: AC trains soon on Western Railway’s slow corridor
After running air-conditioned (AC) local trains for the past three years, the Western Railway (WR) is now considering to introduce a similar service between Andheri and Virar, on its slow lines. The AC trains will be introduced by March-end, after the completion of the extension of platforms enabling them to accommodate 15 compartment local trains.
Presently, the WR operates AC local trains only on its fast railway line corridor between Churchgate and Virar railway stations.
“The work on the extension of the platforms is going on and is likely to be completed soon. All proposals are being studied,” said Alok Kansal, general manager, WR.
The AC train was introduced in 2017 and was suspended in March 2020 due to the spread of coronavirus in the city. The train services resumed in October 2020 after the Maharashtra government eased lockdown restrictions. The footfall of AC passengers after the resumption of train services has been low.
To extend the railway platform between Andheri and Virar several changes in the alignment of the tracks are being undertaken. The changes include rationalisation of inter-signal distance on the railway tracks and extension of platforms on the slow line to accommodate these trains.
Earlier the zonal railway had proposed the operation of semi-AC trains between Andheri and Virar railway station. WR in 2009 introduced 15-compartment local trains on its railway network. The train has 25% more passenger-carrying capacity compared to 12-compartment trains.
