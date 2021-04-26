Mumbai: Activists offer 15,000 reward for info on animal attackers

On Saturday evening, Bandra police registered a case against an unidentified serial killer of animals for allegedly mutilating six cats since March 24. Animal activists have also announced a reward of ₹15,000 for information about the accused.

The case was filed based on a complaint by an employee of Dr Jyotsna Changrani, a resident of Perry Cross Road in Bandra (West), who said she has been feeding street animals since the past 10 years and it is for the first time that she noticed six cats injured on the mouth and jaws, which appear to be done deliberately. According to Changrani, three of the six cats have succumbed to injuries.

Changrani’s employee Shaam Kevat, 40, who feeds around 130 cats and dogs in the vicinity, said the first incident took place on March 24. When he went to feed the cats, he saw that a cat, named Lockdown, was brutally beaten up and had injuries on his mouth. Kevat took the cat to the local veterinary, but the cat died shortly. The second incident took place on the same day with another cat sustaining injuries.

The third incident and fourth incidents were reported on April 18. One of the two cats succumbed to the injuries on April 22.

After two more such incidents on April 22 and on Saturday (April 24), Dr Changrani approached Bandra police to file a complaint under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“We want to create awareness among Bandra residents to keep a lookout for the animals around them and people who take out their frustration and anger on mute and helpless animals,” said Vijay Mohnani, an animal activist.

Mohnani said they are trying to help the police in nabbing the accused as fast as they can, to protect other animals. “We know police personnel are overworked in enforcing the lockdown, so we want to help them in catching this serial killer,” added Mohnani.

According to animal activists, brutality on animals has increased during and post lockdown last year, as at least eight animal abuse cases were registered in Mumbai every day, as compared to three to four cases daily in 2019. Last year, despite the lockdown, 886 cases were registered, with maximum cases registered after September.