Mumbai: Airport Customs seize 4.1 cr in foreign currency; 3 held

Mumbai: The airport Customs officials on Wednesday seized foreign currency worth $4,97,000 (approximately ₹4.1 crore) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and arrested three members of a family.

According to the Customs department, a family of three Indian passengers departing to Dubai via Fly Dubai flight FZ 446 was intercepted in a targeted operation carried out during the early morning hours on 2 Nov 2022.

After interception and examination of baggage from the passengers, they recovered $ 4,97,000 equivalent to approximately 4.1 crore in Indian Rupees, Customs officials said.

All three were apprehended and taken to a local court which remanded them to judicial custody.

The names of the passengers have not been disclosed as the investigation is on, said officials.

