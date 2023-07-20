Signboards in Devanagari are being put up at the Mumbai airport; MIAL informs HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday was informed by the Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) that necessary steps are being taken to use Devanagari font sizes in Hindi and regional languages at par with the English fonts on signboards and banners going in full swing at the airports in Mumbai. HT Image

The statement came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a trust Gujarati Vichar Manch (GVM) seeking directions to the MIAL to implement an order of the department of official languages of the union home ministry to direct the use of Hindi and regional language font sizes at par with English at all public places like the airport.

The division bench of acting chief justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Arif Doctor while hearing the PIL was informed that the department of official languages had issued two circulars directing the use of Hindi and the regional language on par with the English language on signboards and indicators at public places.

The bench was informed that though English was important, given its current global status, recognition of regional languages was also important. However, MIAL had failed to implement the orders in the circulars, and their repeated representations had not got any response.

While responding to the PIL, the counsel for MIAL submitted that the font size in the Devnagari script used in signboards, banners, and indicators at the airport was small, but efforts were being made to bring the font signage on par with other scripts. MIAL further submitted that it was taking steps to use the same size font of Devanagari alongside English text on signboards and banners at airports. The bench was told that the work was substantial, but it would be done by 2024.

After hearing the submissions, the bench said that work would have to be carried out in the Mumbai airport area as soon as possible and expected substantial work to be completed by November 8, 2023, and adjourned the hearing of the PIL.

