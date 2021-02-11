Mumbai: All trains between Churchgate and Virar delayed by 15 mins today
Local train services on the Western Railways are operating with a 15-minute delay on Thursday.
Train services are delayed due to a technical problem at the Jogeshwari railway station.
All slow and fast local train services are impacted due to the technical issue.
“Due to technical problem at Jogeshwari station all UP and Down suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10-15 minutes. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.” tweeted GVL Satyakumar, divisional railway manager of the Western Railways.
Passengers took to social media website Twitter to register complaints of no announcement of train delays with the Western Railways.
“@drmbct @WesternRly @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc at Virar station there is no proper announcement why trains are late, almost late by half n hour, pls make announcement, so public can know,” tweeted @HetalPa48479629
According to Western Railways officials, the technical issue was in an outstation train that resulted in the delay in operation of local train services.
