8.98 crore granted for conservation of Gateway of India

Mumbai: The state government has allocated ₹8.98 crore for the conservation of the Gateway of India. An earlier survey had revealed cracks on the structure. Although bids for the work will open in a couple of weeks, the conservation will kick off only after September this year. The bid documents are expected to be ready next week.

The cultural affairs department has allocated the purse for the renovation from the state budget. The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums will float the tenders in the near future, said the director Tejas Garge. The details of the survey were presented to the minister of cultural affairs, Sudhir Mungantiwar, last month.

On March 8, HT had reported about the damage to the structure. The central government stated on Monday in Lok Sabha that though a few cracks were observed the structure was found to be in a “good state of preservation”.

Conservation architect, Abha Narain Lambah, who had prepared a detailed project report, said, that the actual conservation work is expected to begin only after monsoon in September. “The documentation for the bidding process is being prepared and we expect the process to be completed in one month. We were expecting it to begin before monsoon, but it does not seem possible now considering the period required for the bidding process to be completed,” said Lambah.

“The tendering process is being overseen by the Ratangiri division of our department, in association Lambah. The structure was jointly inspected by the assistant director of the Ratnagiri division over a year-and-a-half ago. The delay in sanctioning the funds has delayed the project,” said an official from the cultural affairs department.

An all-new Gateway

The survey: The Directorate of Archaeology and conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah carried out the survey a year-an-a-half ago.

The find: Cracks on the façade of the structure, along with vegetative growth in them. The waterproofing was also found to be damaged. The pointing (finishing of mortar joints between bricks or other masonry elements) had deteriorated, while past abrasive cleaning had caused leaks in the stone, leading to sulphate accretions and algae.

The way forward: Bids will be up for various restoration works related to the structure, including enabling and protection, dismantling, restoration, retaining and compounding walls and structural works.

The budget: ₹8,98,25,574 crore.

Project timeline: Work is expected to begin after September this year, after the monsoon. It is expected to be completed in a year from commencement.

The upkeep: Three government agencies are involved in the upkeep of the Gateway and its precinct. The iconic structure is owned by MbPT, it is maintained by the archaeological department and the area around is looked after by the BMC.

The past: The Gateway of India was built to commemorate the arrival of British monarch King George V and Queen Mary in December 1911. The construction of the structure was completed in 1924.

