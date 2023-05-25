State begins probe into molestation allegations against senior police officer

Mumbai: The state home department has appointed a special inquiry officer Sumant Bhange to investigate charges against additional commissioner of police (motor transport) Nishikant More, who is accused of molesting his friend’s 17-year-old daughter in 2019. HT Image

More currently heads the motor transport division of Mumbai with headquarters at Agripada.

The inquiry will be conducted under the Maharashtra Civil Services (discipline and appeal) rules. The file was put up before the government and an open inquiry was recommended.

When contacted More, he refused to comment saying that the case was being heard in the judiciary.

The molestation took place in June 2019 and the FIR was registered in December 2019 after which, More was suspended.

More and the victim’s father were friends and the alleged incident of molestation happened at the girl’s birthday party in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. The victim and her family were allegedly threatened as well. Thereafter a report was sent to then DGP S K Jaiswal and he suspended More.

Since he is a state government employee, More moved to the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal and his reinstatement was initiated in 2021.

He moved the HC and got interim protection in 2020. More was finally reinstated and posted as additional commissioner (motor transport). He is also the administrative authority for all police drivers in the state.

Retired IPS officer PK Jain said, “Why does it take four years to start an inquiry when instant justice can be given to send the correct message down the line? I sent a report against him for similar misconduct in 2005 when I was a joint commissioner (administration) in Mumbai police.’’

