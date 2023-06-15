With only 94 lifeguards, City beaches exposed to more tragedies

Mumbai: The recent tragedy at Juhu Koliwada beach resulting in the drowning of four teenage boys has raised an important question: Does the city beaches have enough lifeguards to prevent such incidents? Mumbai, India - June 14, 2023: Police personnel and lifeguards stand guard at Juhu Beach to prevent people from venturing into the seawater after four teenagers were swept away by the raging waves as Cyclone Biporjoy intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on June 11 and is expected to make landfall on June 15 in Gujarat, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that 120 security guards will be appointed at the six tourist beaches in the city.

These guards will work in two shifts during the day when beaches see the highest footfall —mostly tourists. The two shifts will be between 8am and 11pm. And 60 guards will be working in each shift.

The recent tragedy is not an isolated incident. Locals and fishermen said that Juhu Koliwada jetty, which goes into the sea for a few 100 metres, should be well protected to avoid tourists venturing into the sea, especially during rough sea and high tide.

During the recent drowning, the shortage of lifeguards led to delays in the operation. Larson Fernandes a resident of the Juhu Koliwada, who runs a group called ‘Juhu Angels’ for upkeep of the beach said, “It’s not the first time that such an incident has happened here. The access to the jetty should have been shut as the sea was expected to be rough. There is a police station right at the entrance of the beach and they should have not allowed people on the beach.”

Nicky D’souza, another resident of Juhu Koliwada said, “There were no lifeguards present there. Due to overcrowding, lifeguards go to the main Juhu beach and come here only if they receieve any emergency call. There is a need for more lifeguards. This is clearly not enough.”

One of the four drowned boys, Jay Tajpariya, remains missing. The fire brigade continued their search operation on the third day but could not find him. Jay’s family members stood outside the beach anxiously looking for the boy. They kept requesting people to search for the boy and even showed pictures of Jay to the authorities and locals.

The city has six important beaches where a total staff of 94 lifeguards are deployed. Of the six, Juhu beach, at six kilometres, is the longest. With 4.5 kilometers, Girgaum Chowpatty comes next.

As per the local fire officials, Juhu beach has 20 lifeguards, including the contractual ones. Eight of the guards are deployed in the morning from 7am to 2pm and 12 lifeguards are deployed from 2pm to 10pm.

Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer, said that Mumbai’s beaches have a total of 94 lifeguards on contractual basis and are deployed on beaches according to the conditions in their contract.

“In one shift, there are at least six lifeguards deployed in Juhu and Girgaum Chowpatty beaches. They work in two shifts of eight hours each. They don’t work during the night. All the six beaches have a total of six lifeguards each working in two shifts,” said Manjrekar.

Experts and local leaders both have said the figure of 94 lifeguards is not enough. Moreover, the lack of amenities and equipment also remains a challenge when it comes to saving lives.

Aneesh Makwaaney, former corporator from Juhu, said, “Juhu beach has a heavy footfall and the number of lifeguards deployed are not enough. Infact, few years back, our MLA Ameet Satam had employed local fishermen as lifeguards during monsoons to ensure safety. The lifeguards need to be better equipped too.”

D Bunty Rao, of Baywatch Lifeguard association, which provides free service at the city’s beaches and has 70 lifeguard volunteers said, “The figure of 94 lifeguards is too low. We need at least 300 lifeguards. There have to be better watch towers in the area. The BMC needs to start educating people on the dangers of the sea. There must be clear instructions at all the entry points to the beaches explaining people about the dos and don’ts.”

Rao said that at Juhu beach alone, he witnesses 60-70 drowning and rescue cases every year. He said, “The sea along the city is not easy during monsoons. It is rough, and it has garbage as well. People get stuck in garbage and drown. The lack of amenities for the lifeguards makes rescue operations even more difficult.”

A fire brigade official from Juhu, requesting anonymity, said, “The crowd is so large during festivals and holidays that the number of lifeguards is not enough. We have to manage with whatever number of lifeguards are allotted to us. Also, people do not listen to the warnings.”

With their decision to add 120 security guards to manage crowds and prevent entry to the beaches when the sea is rough, BMC wants to reduce such incidents.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “I have given standing instructions to deploy these security guards immediately. The need of lifeguards arises when someone is drowning, once these security guards are deployed, the incidents of drowning will be prevented and need of lifeguards will also be reduced.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON