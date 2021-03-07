IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Bird-ringing exercise identifies Akshi Beach as crucial habitat for migratory waterbirds
Migratory sandpiper birds at a pond near DPS School, Nerul, Seawoods. (HT PHOTO)
Migratory sandpiper birds at a pond near DPS School, Nerul, Seawoods. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Bird-ringing exercise identifies Akshi Beach as crucial habitat for migratory waterbirds

Of 105 migratory water-birds that were ‘ringed’ or tagged as part of a Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) study at Akshi Beach in September 2019, 31 specimens were resighted at the same location during subsequent months, between October and December 2019
READ FULL STORY
By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:23 AM IST

Of 105 migratory water-birds that were ‘ringed’ or tagged as part of a Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) study at Akshi Beach in September 2019, 31 specimens were resighted at the same location during subsequent months, between October and December 2019. At least two birds that were previously tagged in Mumbai, were also recorded at Akshi during the study period.

Experts said this indicates that the Akshi beach, along with Alibag beach in the north and Nagaon beach in the south, is a crucial wintering ground for migratory birds, including at least two species that are globally threatened. The area, BNHS’s report points out, also requires protection from significant anthropogenic stressors, including pollution, tourism and free-ranging dogs, which may pose a threat to its rich avifauna.

Hindustan Times had reported, on March 6, that a BHNS and Mangrove Cell study has recorded over 70 species of waterfowl across 99 monitoring sites across the Maharashtra coast. However, bird-banding exercises were carried out only at Akshi, which is about 50kms aerial distance from Mumbai.

“We picked Akshi beach for this exercise because it is the only wetland outside of Mumbai that harbours such large congregations of migratory birds. We wanted to gauge the interconnectivity of these wetlands by seeing if birds visiting Akshi were also visiting Mumbai and vice versa,” said Tuhina Katti, a research scientist who worked on the study.

Bird ringing, also known as banding, is a well-established wildlife surveillance tool in which individual specimens are tagged with a small plastic or metal ring, make it easier for researchers to individually identify them. The method has long been used by scientists to understand the movement patterns and life cycles of birds.

In September 2019, a total of 105 individuals belonging to 15 bird species, including 65 Lesser Sandplover, 10 Kentish Plover, 7 Ruddy Turnstone and 6 Terek Sandpiper were ringed at Akshi. “One individual each of near-threatened Bar-tailed Godwit and Eurasian Oystercatcher were also ringed,” the study notes.

Of these 105 birds, 31 birds were resighted multiple times in the area, indicating that they have a high fidelity toward the local ecosystem. The time elapsed between resightings ranged from as little as 13 days to as many as 84 days, indicating strongly that birds were not just staging (or resting) at Akshi, but that they had established themselves there for the winter season. The black-tailed godwit, one of two threatened species that were tagged, was seen in the area after nearly two months.

Conversely, the birds were not observed to be moving between Akshi and Mumbai. Only a single Kentish Plover, “ringed in Akshi on September 24, 2019, recorded at Merces Beach in Vasai on October 17, 2019,” the report notes. However, two birds who had been tagged in Mumbai during previous studies were resighted at Akshi between October and December 2019.

“This tells us that the birds visiting Akshi are highly partial to that ecosystem. To answer why requires more studies over a longer period,” said Katti, adding that the BNHS has proposed to conduct similar exercises at other wetlands in Maharashtra. “Permission for the same could not be obtained due to the bird flu outbreak last year but we are hoping to start soon,” she added.

Virender Tiwari, additional PCCF (mangrove cell), said that the findings of the Akshi beach study are encouraging enough to commission more comprehensive bird-ringing studies in other areas as well. Tiwari reiterated his comment to Hindustan Times on March 5, saying, “The wildlife department has tabled a proposal with the state to monitor not just coastal wetlands, but all wetlands in the state. The budget for this second study is 2.77 crore. We are awaiting in-principle approval.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Police security outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla, after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai.(PTI)
Police security outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla, after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai.(PTI)
mumbai news

Death of owner of car found near Ambani house fans row

By Swapnil Rawal, Anamika Gharat, Mumbai/thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:35 AM IST
BJP raised questions over circumstances surrounding Hiren’s death and said it would urge Centre to have NIA take over probe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens Covid-19 vaccination at BKC Covid Centre. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Senior citizens Covid-19 vaccination at BKC Covid Centre. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai reports 1,188 new Covid cases; 26,442 inoculated in 24 hours

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The surge in daily reporting of Covid-19 cases continued on Saturday with 1,188 new cases of Covid-19 in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Migratory sandpiper birds at a pond near DPS School, Nerul, Seawoods. (HT PHOTO)
Migratory sandpiper birds at a pond near DPS School, Nerul, Seawoods. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Bird-ringing exercise identifies Akshi Beach as crucial habitat for migratory waterbirds

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Of 105 migratory water-birds that were ‘ringed’ or tagged as part of a Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) study at Akshi Beach in September 2019, 31 specimens were resighted at the same location during subsequent months, between October and December 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man dies by suicide after killing father, grandfather

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:19 AM IST
A 20-year-old student died by suicide on Saturday morning after allegedly murdering his father and grandfather
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra goes past 2.2 million Covid-19 infections

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The state’s death toll reached 52,440 after 47 casualties were reported, of which 30 occurred in the past 48 hours and 10 were in the past week. The other seven deaths were from the period before last week, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preeti Sharma Menon. (Hindustan Times/File)
Preeti Sharma Menon. (Hindustan Times/File)
mumbai news

After Surat success AAP targets Mumbai civic body polls

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:10 AM IST
‘Surat today, Mumbai tomorrow’, read the tagline of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city as they celebrated their remarkable performance in the Surat Municipal Corporation, where they won 27 seats in their debut election
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nationalist Congress Party MLC Anil Bhosale.
Nationalist Congress Party MLC Anil Bhosale.
mumbai news

ED arrests NCP MLC from Pune in a 71 crore bank scam

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale and three others in Pune’s Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank scam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court
Bombay high court
mumbai news

Bombay HC allows man to tender evidence to counter wife’s charge of impotency

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) recently allowed a Borivli resident, whose marriage has been annulled by a civil court at Sangli on the ground of his impotency, to submit medical evidence to prove his “physical competence” at the appellate stage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting woman at Bandra station
Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting woman at Bandra station
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting woman at Bandra station

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday tracked and arrested a 49-year-old man from Antop Hill for allegedly molesting a woman twice at Bandra railway station on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Suvidha centre will be built on a 2,600-square metre plot in Dharavi. (HT FILE)
The Suvidha centre will be built on a 2,600-square metre plot in Dharavi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body plans to build Suvidha centre in Dharavi for better sanitation

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
In Asia’s largest slum Dharavi where 80% of locals depend on community toilets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to set up a ground-plus-two storey Suvidha centre. The centre will have 111 toilets along with other facilities such as laundry, water ATM. Citizens will also be given education on sanitation at the centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Pocso court sentences man to 5-year rigorous jail for molesting minor

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:15 PM IST
In a speedy trial, a special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Friday sentenced a 52-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment, about two-and-a-half months after he molested a 7-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCB has named actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 32 others in the charge sheet in the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT FILE)
NCB has named actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 32 others in the charge sheet in the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

NCB charge sheet based on inadmissible evidence: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:12 PM IST
A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed its charge sheet in the drug case that the agency probed in connection with untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer advocate Satish Maneshinde on Saturday said that it appears to be based on inadmissible evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study circle at Sanjay Nagar slums. (HT)
Study circle at Sanjay Nagar slums. (HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Board aspirants deal with new challenges as exams approach

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:00 PM IST
With the disturbances caused due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, children who are set to appear for their Class 10 and 12 board exams are anxious. With schools moving online, their methods of study have also changed significantly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

1.2-crore gold recovered from an aircraft at Mumbai airport

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The Mumbai airport customs on Thursday found gold worth over 1.2 crore in an aircraft. The gold packages were found behind the metal plate in the toilet mirror of the flight that landed in Mumbai from the Middle East.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MP Narayan Rane(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
BJP MP Narayan Rane(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

BJP MP Narayan Rane demands President's rule in Maharashtra

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Rane, a bete noire of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said he would write to President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding dismissal of the state government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP