Sena (UBT) will get less than 50 seats, claims Ashish Shelar as BJP gears up for BMC polls

Mumbai: City BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Sunday claimed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would get less than 50 seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election. He also said that the BJP would get 150 plus seats in the forthcoming polls.

Shelar was speaking at an executive committee meeting held at the BJP’s city headquarters in Dadar.

The meeting was called in the backdrop of speculations that the long-overdue BMC elections are likely to be held this year.

After drubbing in the recently concluded Karnataka assembly polls, the BJP has decided to pull up its socks and start preparations for the local body polls.

Shelar also cited how the performance of the Shiv Sena, which was then led by Uddhav Thackeray, was continuously falling down in the BMC polls held 1997 onwards. Now, he said that Sena (UBT) will not cross the 50-seat mark. Mumbaikars had rejected them earlier, the city BJP chief said, adding that the Shiv Sena could somehow get some seats as BJP was supporting them on the cause of Hindutva.

Shelar also spoke on the issue of ₹2,000 note and said that the RBI direction was based on the basis of clean note policy and ₹2,000 notes were a temporary thing.

He claimed that ₹2,000 notes worth a total of ₹6.32 lakh crore were in the market and notes worth ₹3 lakh crore were in circulation. Shelar also slammed MNS chief Raj Thackeray for criticising the NDA government on the issue.

Shelar also congratulated BJP workers who worked around Bengaluru city, where BJP won several seats.

Borivali West MLA Sunil Rane citied the works and decisions made by prime minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years. Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam spoke on what the city deserves.

MP Poonam Mahajan spoke on how one can strengthen booth-level activists of the party. MLC Pravin Darekar said that they must strengthen the party in the cooperative sector, BJP sources said

North Mumbai BJP MP Gopal Shetty mentioned how he proposed AC trains for the suburban areas and it is now turning into a reality.