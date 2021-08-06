Mumbai: BJP protests at train stations, seeks local trains for all

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held protests at various railway stations and key junctions in Mumbai and Thane on Friday, demanding permission for the general public to commute in local trains. Party leaders staged rasta rook and travelled by train without ticket as part of the protest. A few leaders were fined by the railway authorities while police detained party workers and leaders from blocking roads.

Led by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, party leaders held protests at Churchagate, Andheri, Sion, Kandivli and Thane. Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar, who travelled from Churchgate to Charni Road without ticket along with party workers, was fined for travelling without valid permission and ticket. Party legislators Atul Bhatkhalkar, Rahul Narvekar and others were detained by police at Churchagate, Kandivli and others places.

“The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been adamant over giving permission to the general public, who have been facing hardships, to travel by local trains. They have not been able to attend office as travelling in buses and taxis is inconvenient and financially unviable,” Patil said.

Party leader Prasad Lad said, “Many citizens in Mumbai have been spending up to ₹15,000 a month for travelling in taxis in the absence of local trains. We will intensify the protest if government does not open locals for all immediately.”

In Thane, party workers started protest at the railway platform and moved to trains despite heavy police bandobast. “It takes almost four hours for those staying in Badlapur-Kasara and Vasai-Virar areas to reach Mumbai. They are suffering a lot and have to bear the financial burden of traveling by road to their work places daily. Not everyone can work from home. Instead of understanding these situations, the government has tried all means to stop us from protesting,” said Niranjan Davkhare, MLC from Thane.

“Protestors had gathered outside the railways station. Police had formed a human chain for security, but as soon as the train arrived on platform number 1, protesters barged in. While some tried to get into the train, others were stopped,” said a government railway police (GRP) officer on condition of anonymity.