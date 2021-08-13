Mumbai: BMC gets 170,000 doses, vaccination to resume on Saturday after 2-day break

Vaccination will resume in the city on Saturday from 9am to 5pm, after a two days break, as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received 170,000 vaccine doses on Thursday night. These were distributed to vaccination centres on Friday.

The vaccination drive was suspended in the city on Thursday and Friday, due to a shortage in vaccine doses. BMC last received 45,000 vaccine doses on August 7, and 100,005 vaccine doses on August 3, which were distributed to vaccine centres on August 4. Hence, the drive was suspended on August 4, which is last Wednesday as well.

Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of BMC’s public health department said, “We have received 170,000 doses on Thursday night. Vaccination can resume in the city on Saturday.”

On August 5, when vaccination centres opened after a one day break due to a shortage of vaccines, 100,669 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city, of which 35,691 received their second dose. However, on August 6, as some vaccination centres were closed due to a shortage of doses, the total number of beneficiaries vaccinated came down to 43,231, of which 14,392 received their second dose.

On August 7, this number further came down to 35,484 beneficiaries of which 10,472 received their second dose. Of these, only 4005 were vaccinated at BMC centres, and 2,125 were vaccinated at state-operated centres. A larger number - 29,354 beneficiaries were vaccinated at private centres.

On August 9, as vaccination resumed after BMC had received a supply of 45,000 doses, 97,967 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city, of which 32,226 received their second dose. Of these 46,969 were vaccinated in BMC centres, and 3,980 in state-operated centres. On August 10, fewer public centres were open, and a total of 43,003 beneficiaries were vaccinated, and similarly, on August 11, only 39,538 beneficiaries were vaccinated.