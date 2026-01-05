Mumbai: Children from Mumbai and its adjoining areas have come together to share their concerns and want for better schools, safe neighbourhoods and what they need to live, learn and grow with dignity. Through a Children’s Manifesto, they articulated their everyday struggles and also put forward clear expectations from the upcoming civic bodies. In a separate manifesto, schools also expressed their difficulties, seeking financial relief and policy support. Mumbai children, schools place clear demands ahead of civic polls

The initiative began in July 2024, when 11 social organisations collaborated to create platforms for children to be heard. About 70 children from diverse communities participated in three workshops, where they spoke candidly about their schools, homes, streets and neighbourhoods. “Through poems, discussions and creative activities, children shared their realities honestly and without fear,” said Santosh Surve, founder of Jan Jagruti Manch, which works for children in the Mankhurd area.

A major concern highlighted was the lack of basic facilities for them at their schools such as clean drinking water, proper toilets, safe roads, healthcare facilities, and nutritious mid-day meals. Children spoke of broken school benches, overcrowded classrooms, shortage of teachers and frequent disruptions in studies. Many flagged the absence of clean drinking water, functional toilets, safe roads near the schools, healthcare services and nutritious mid-day meals. Poor waste management in school premises, unsafe transport and unhygienic surroundings, they said, make daily life difficult and undermine their right to live with dignity.

In the manifesto, released on Saturday in Mankhurd, children pointed out that school fees continue to rise despite inadequate infrastructure. Several schools do not offer education up to Class 12, forcing many students, especially girls, to drop out. The lack of playgrounds, libraries and safe recreational spaces was also raised, along with a demand for affordable, quality education, activity centres, sports facilities and skill-based learning.

Safety emerged as a critical issue, particularly for girls. Children spoke about bullying, harassment, child marriage, kidnapping, violence and online threats. They demanded safer schools and neighbourhoods, better street lighting, CCTV surveillance, regular police patrolling and stronger child protection committees. They also sought awareness programmes on self-defence and child protection laws.

Most significantly, children called for meaningful participation in decision-making. The manifesto demands their inclusion in school management committees, local planning processes and community meetings, with special forums to ensure that girls’ voices are heard.

“Children are not asking for favours. They are asking for fairness, safety and respect,” Surve said. “Their message is simple: listen to us, act with us, and help build a future where every child can live with dignity and hope.”

Schools seek tax relief, administrative support

In a separate initiative, educational institutions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have also issued a manifesto seeking financial relief and policy support. Schools have come together under the MahaMumbai Shikshan Sanstha Sanghatana (MMSSS), which has submitted its demands to political parties contesting the upcoming local body elections.

The manifesto, signed by MMSSS president Sadanand Raorane, calls for electricity, water and all local taxes levied on aided and private schools within municipal limits to be charged at domestic (residential) rates. It also seeks a complete waiver of property tax for schools operating within municipal corporation areas and an end to any commercial tariffs or levies imposed on educational institutions.

Additionally, school managements have demanded that teachers be fully exempted from non-academic duties such as election-related work, booth-level officer (BLO) duties, census activities and surveys. The manifesto also urges civic bodies to provide annual non-salary grants to all BMC and other aided primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges, in line with prevailing Pay Commission norms.

Together, the two manifestos place children’s rights and the sustainability of educational institutions at the centre of the civic discourse ahead of the elections.