Citizens’ initiatives to hold public meet in support of INDIA bloc

Mumbai: In an effort to strengthen support for the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting in the city, several citizens' initiatives came together to organise a public assembly where they would raise several pressing issues with a hope to find answers.

Feroze Mithiborwala, a member of the organising committee, said, “We, most of the citizens’ initiative, are supporting the INDIA alliance; considering this, we are arranging a ‘Smarathan Sankalp Jan Sabha’ on Wednesday, August 30, at Patuck College Hall, Santacruz East, scheduled for 4pm.

A resolution encapsulating collective expectations and demands will also find its place in the proceedings, he further added on Monday while addressing the media in Mumbai.

Another member, Vishal Hiwale, said that politicians such as Sharad Pawar, national president, NCP; Nana Patole, state president, INC, Maharashtra; Ashok Dhawale, Central Politburo Member, CPM; D Raja, national general secretary, CPI; and Kapil Patil, national general secretary, JDU, will address this meeting.

Along with civil society leaders like GG Parikh, a veteran freedom fighter, Satyapal Malik, a former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Rakesh Tikait, a farmer leader, the president of BKU, Medha Patkar, NAPM, Teesta Setalvad, and journalists, will address the gathering.

