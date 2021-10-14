Mumbai civic body cancels vaccination drive at public centres for Friday

There will be no vaccination drive at public vaccination centres in Mumbai on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Thursday. However, the civic body said that the drive has not been cancelled owing to shortage of vaccines and that it has sufficient vaccine stock.

A senior civic official said, “We have halted the vaccination drive at public vaccination centres only for one day on Friday. This is not because of shortage of vaccine doses. The drive will continue on Saturday.”

The festival of Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday.

The drive will resume in the city on Saturday. There are over 300 BMC vaccine centres in Mumbai, and 20 state or Central government-operated vaccination centres. There are 145 private vaccination centres.

Until Thursday, out of the target population of 9,236,500 citizens, 8,578,685 (92%) had received their first dose, while 4,780,983 citizens (51%) were fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, a total of 46,540 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city across 309 municipal vaccination centres, 20 state centres and 145 private vaccination facilities, operating a total of 509 vaccination sessions of one hour each.