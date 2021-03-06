IND USA
The Suvidha centre will be built on a 2,600-square metre plot in Dharavi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body plans to build Suvidha centre in Dharavi for better sanitation

In Asia’s largest slum Dharavi where 80% of locals depend on community toilets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to set up a ground-plus-two storey Suvidha centre. The centre will have 111 toilets along with other facilities such as laundry, water ATM. Citizens will also be given education on sanitation at the centre.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST

In Asia’s largest slum Dharavi where 80% of locals depend on community toilets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to set up a ground-plus-two storey Suvidha centre. The centre will have 111 toilets along with other facilities such as laundry, water ATM. Citizens will also be given education on sanitation at the centre.

BMC has planned the centre under corporate social responsibility with a private firm. The aim is to provide citizens with better sanitsation facilities and educate them on personal hygiene. It will offer a holistic approach to the issues of personal hygiene, lack of laundry facilities, lack of safe drinking water and poor sanitation that plague the slum cluster.

According to BMC officials, the Suvidha centre will be built on a 2,600-square metre plot in Dharavi, and the target is to have it ready by October 2, 2021. The centre will be one of the biggest community toilets in Mumbai with over 100 clean flushing toilet seats for women, men and children and accessible toilets for people with disabilities. It is being designed with safety in mind with separate entrances for women and girls. Specific toilets will open at night to help reduce the risk of violence, which is prevalent at many slum toilets.

The civic body in a statement said, “The centre will also provide laundry facilities with detergent to help members of the community save time, energy, and money. The clothes will be already 60% dry after washing. This is expected to be provided at a cost which, however, will be lower than market cost. Water will also be provided at a nominal cost of 1 for one litre. While at 150 for a month a family of five could access the toilets. Children will have free access to the toilets.”

For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Pocso court sentences man to 5-year rigorous jail for molesting minor

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:15 PM IST
In a speedy trial, a special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Friday sentenced a 52-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment, about two-and-a-half months after he molested a 7-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood.
NCB has named actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 32 others in the charge sheet in the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

NCB charge sheet based on inadmissible evidence: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:12 PM IST
A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed its charge sheet in the drug case that the agency probed in connection with untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer advocate Satish Maneshinde on Saturday said that it appears to be based on inadmissible evidence.
Study circle at Sanjay Nagar slums. (HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Board aspirants deal with new challenges as exams approach

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:00 PM IST
With the disturbances caused due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, children who are set to appear for their Class 10 and 12 board exams are anxious. With schools moving online, their methods of study have also changed significantly.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

1.2-crore gold recovered from an aircraft at Mumbai airport

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The Mumbai airport customs on Thursday found gold worth over 1.2 crore in an aircraft. The gold packages were found behind the metal plate in the toilet mirror of the flight that landed in Mumbai from the Middle East.
BJP MP Narayan Rane(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

BJP MP Narayan Rane demands President's rule in Maharashtra

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Rane, a bete noire of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said he would write to President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding dismissal of the state government.
A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 testing in a housing society amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo )
mumbai news

Maharashtra logs over 10,000 Covid-19 cases for second day, tally above 2.2 mn

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Maharashtra is among the five states that contributed to 82% of the new cases reported by Saturday morning.
"Pune Municipal Corporation's decision to build Haj House in Kondhwa is unfortunate. The decision of the PMC will endanger the life of the people, the central intelligence agency's report says Kondhwa is 'Mini Pakistan' and it has a sleeper cell of terrorists and under the grab of building a cultural place,
mumbai news

Milind Ekbote opposes building of Haj house, calls Kondhwa 'Mini-Pakistan'

ANI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:25 PM IST
He also said that his organisation would do every possible thing to make sure this Haj house is not built in the area with four crore of public money that the Municipal corporation is likely to spend.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Uncovering truth behind Hiren Mansukh's death crucial for MVA: Sanjay Raut

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:36 PM IST
On Friday, state home minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that the probe into the case has been handed over from Mumbai Crime Branch to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
Milind Ekbote (In White scarf and cap) is the executive president of Samasta Hindu Aghadi. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Pune-based Hindutva leader booked for 'promoting enmity'

PTI, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Satish Kale, a leader of Maratha Seva Sangh, Sambhaji Brigade, lodged a complaint against him at Kondhwa police station in Pune city.
Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28, last year.
mumbai news

'Damp squib': Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on NCB chargesheet in Sushant Singh case

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:24 PM IST
"The entire NCB from top to bottom was engaged in unearthing drug angle in Bollywood... There's hardly any material against any known faces who were paraded during the investigations, I wonder why? Either the allegations were false or Only God Knows the Truth," the lawyer said.
(BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 10K new Covid cases for the first time in 2021

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Maharashtra on Friday saw 10,216 new Covid cases in a day, crossing the 10,000-mark for the first time this year
Coastal wetlands in Maharashtra are important habitats for water-birds migrating along the Central Asian Flyway. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

‘70 species of waterfowl found at 99 sites along Maharashtra coast’

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:14 AM IST
A two-year study by researchers at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) wit the state angrove cell has recorded a total 70 species of waterfowl, including nine threatened species, at 99 monitoring sites, spread over Maharashtra’s 702-kilometre coastline.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Bank staff dupes 73-year-old, flees with 1.3 crore

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Andheri police launched a manhunt for a female employee of a private bank for allegedly cheating a 73-year-old man to the tune of 1.3 crore by befriending him after she realised that he had substantial amount invested in fixed deposits with her bank.
On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced its tie-up with WheelTug which will provide the electric taxiing system. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

After IndiGo, SpiceJet opts for electric taxiing to save fuel

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Experts say the electric taxiing system helps reduce emissions, save fuel and improve efficiency of ground operations.
