IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC budget today: All eyes on revision of property tax
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

BMC budget today: All eyes on revision of property tax

At a time when BMC, India’s richest civic body, is facing a cash crunch, its budget is likely to prioritise expenditure in key areas such as health, education, and infrastructure-related development
READ FULL STORY
By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:58 AM IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) budget 2021-22 for Mumbai is scheduled to be presented before the standing committee of the BMC at 2pm Wednesday. The BMC is unlikely to introduce new taxes for Mumbaiites considering the pandemic and the civic polls scheduled next year. However, a revision of property tax in 2021, done every five years, is likely, according to civic officials.

The hike in property tax is unlikely to be announced in the budget, but in the months following the beginning of financial year 2021-22.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, said, “Budget 2021’s outlay will be larger than the previous year, and even the capital expenditure be more than the current financial year.”

Also Read | Traffic violations in 2020 more than 2019: Mumbai traffic police data

At a time when BMC, India’s richest civic body, is facing a cash crunch, its budget is likely to prioritise expenditure in key areas such as health, education, and infrastructure-related developments such as roads. Funds will be allotted for at least one new infrastructure project.

“Every year, there is an 8% to 10% increase in the budget. Our budget will be larger than last year this year as well, and the capital expenditure will also be more. Moreover, important departments such as health, education, and infrastructure will not see a cut in budgetary allocation or a reduction in the budget outlay in comparison to last year,” said a senior civic officer.

The Mumbai coastal road project is likely to receive a substantial amount of funds even this year. In the last fiscal, it was allocated 2,000 crore.

Velrasu added, “We are not introducing new taxes this year in the budget. However, during the year, a revision in the property tax is due.”

The BMC budget in ongoing fiscal 2019-2020 was pegged at 33,441.02 crores, which was 8.95% more than the previous year’s budget. Budget 2018-19 was pegged at 30,692.59 crores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

BMC budget today: All eyes on revision of property tax

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:58 AM IST
At a time when BMC, India’s richest civic body, is facing a cash crunch, its budget is likely to prioritise expenditure in key areas such as health, education, and infrastructure-related development
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students will be guided in each of the subjects, and they will also get to get their doubts cleared from experts, said education minister Varsha Gaikwad. (HT File)
Students will be guided in each of the subjects, and they will also get to get their doubts cleared from experts, said education minister Varsha Gaikwad. (HT File)
mumbai news

Free guidance, doubt-solving for Class 10, 12 students: Maharashtra govt

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:12 AM IST
On Monday, MSCERT streamed the first lecture on chemistry for Class 12 (HSC) students which got over 12,000 views on YouTube
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the Mumbai traffic police data, in 2020, 5,095,478 drivers had received challans for various traffic -related violations compared to the 4,938,485 violations in 2019. (HT File)
According to the Mumbai traffic police data, in 2020, 5,095,478 drivers had received challans for various traffic -related violations compared to the 4,938,485 violations in 2019. (HT File)
mumbai news

Traffic violations in 2020 more than 2019: Mumbai traffic police data

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Despite being under complete lockdown for over six months, the city had witnessed more number of traffic violations last year as compared to 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national Capital, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, on February 1, 2021. (PTI)
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national Capital, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, on February 1, 2021. (PTI)
mumbai news

Farmers’ protest: NCP slams Centre over multi-layered barricades at Delhi border

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government over converting Delhi’s borders into cantonment areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) on Monday, Febuary 2, 2021. (Sakib Ali /Ht Photo)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) on Monday, Febuary 2, 2021. (Sakib Ali /Ht Photo)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena MPs meet farmer leader at Ghazipur border to express support

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:28 AM IST
After its half-hearted show of solidarity with the farmers who had marched into Mumbai last week, the Shiv Sena came out in full support of the agitation on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tourism industry continues to struggle as international borders remain shut and domestic travel is yet to benefit the travel companies. (REUTERS)
The tourism industry continues to struggle as international borders remain shut and domestic travel is yet to benefit the travel companies. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

Tourism, hospitality sectors neglected in Union Budget: Travel federation

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The travel industry, disappointed after the budget announcement on February 1, said the government has completely neglected travel, tourism and hospitality sectors that need an urgent boost for revival
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system. (Pics for representation)
Bringing back the ballot paper voting system is a popular demand raised by most opposition parties time and again as they suspect manipulation. However, the ECI has been insisting that EVM is a fool-proof system. (Pics for representation)
mumbai news

Law on ballot paper: Speaker tells Maharashtra to mull possibility

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Maharashtra government may propose a law to have ballot paper as an option for voters during local body and state Assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that it was surprising that no action was initiated against the youth leader for defaming Hindutva. (HT Photo)
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that it was surprising that no action was initiated against the youth leader for defaming Hindutva. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Devendra Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thackeray, seeks action against Sharjeel Usmani

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, demanding that a case be registered against former student leader Sharjeel Usmani for his allegedly provocative speech at an Elgaar Parishad event in Pune on January 30
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress said it would involve all its active party workers across the city for the drive. (Hindustan Times)
The Congress said it would involve all its active party workers across the city for the drive. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

2022 BMC polls: Mumbai Congress to launch 100-day programme from February 6

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Mumbai Congress will launch a 100-day outreach drive starting February 6, to interact with citizens in all 227 electoral wards of the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court has also expressed a need for a face-to-face probe into Partho Dasgupta’s WhatsApp chats with channel owners and code language used by him in the exchanges. (HT Photo)
The court has also expressed a need for a face-to-face probe into Partho Dasgupta’s WhatsApp chats with channel owners and code language used by him in the exchanges. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP scam case: Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta denied bail

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The Mumbai sessions court, in its January 20 order, has rejected the bail plea of Partho Dasgupta, observing that the former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) appears to be the mastermind of the television rating point (TRP) manipulation scam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai’s air quality had improved marginally on Monday.(HT Photo)
Mumbai’s air quality had improved marginally on Monday.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai records season's highest temperature at 36.3 degrees Celsius

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • While this was lower than the 36.4 degrees Celsius recorded on December 10, 2020, it was still the highest recorded temperature of the winter season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People taking a group photo at a booth after being administered a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
People taking a group photo at a booth after being administered a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra expects phase 2 to boost Covid-19 vaccination turnout

By Surendra P Gangan and Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:24 PM IST
After a two-day delay owing to technical glitches in CoWIN app, the second phase of inoculation, including frontline workers, will begin at some centres in Maharashtra from Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture
Representational picture
mumbai news

Mumbai: 3 pose as NIA officers to extort 2 crore from businessman, arrested

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The Kalachowki police have arrested three persons for allegedly trying to extort 2 crore from a Lower Parel-based bullion merchant by posing as National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court
Bombay high court
mumbai news

Bombay HC nod to resolve standoff between Maharashtra government, private hospitals

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has agreed to resolve the standoff between the state government and private hospitals regarding reserving beds for Covid patients in private hospitals
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture.
Representational picture.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Drug dealer Parvez Khan arrested by ATS

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Monday arrested Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a relative of former underworld don late Karim Lala, in a drug case
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP