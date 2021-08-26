Mumbai civic body to restore yet another century-old pyaav, at Dadar

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to restore yet another century-old heritage — the Vitthal Koli Pyaav, a public drinking water fountain, at Dadar. This is part of BMC’s project to restore all heritage pyaav’s in the city, that the civic body has been able to locate and create a tourism circuit of all heritage structures in the city.

Around 37 to 40 pyaavs have been located across the city, and many others are lost or were demolished over the years. Of the existing pyaavs, 29 are owned by BMC. Over 20 more pyaavs will be restored by the civic bodyMany of these are seen at busy junctions and crowded public places and were a prominent source of drinking water for commuters, travellers, and animals.

The restoration work includes comprehensive cleaning, repairs and restoration of the pyaav structure, providing new elements to the structure where the original ones are damaged or broken, so as to restore the look of the structure, dismantling and shifting the pyaav on the same footpath to the location decided, reinstating drinking water supply with proper plumbing and filtration systems, landscaping of the adjoining premises which includes paving, creating steps, and mural work on the wall behind the pyaav.

BMC has already appointed Vaastu Vidhaan Projects as the heritage conservation architects for the project and recently invited bids to appoint a contractor for the implementation of work. Vaastu Vidhaan has helped conceptualise the design of the project, the restoration methodology, and draw up cost estimates for the project with BMC’s heritage cell.

Primary estimates peg the cost of the project at ₹6,480,269, which includes the actual repair and restoration work estimated to cost ₹5,605,769, and comprehensive maintenance work for three years, according to BMCs bid document.

The Anand Vitthal Koli Pyaav is located on Gokhale Road in Dadar, on the footpath outside BMC’s ward chowki. It was built in 1929 by Anand Vitthal Koli, in Malad stone, popularly used in the construction of many heritage structures across the city.

Conservation Architect Rahul Chemburkar, from Vaastu Vidhaan, said, “This pyaav is not just a drinking water facility, it is an expression of architecture of its time. It has two decorative troughs for pedestrians on its two edges, and a large trough for animals at its base. One of the side troughs is now missing.” According to information from Chemburkar, the pyaav was a source of drinking water for workers in the nearby Jupiter, Shriram, and Stanrose mills, which later shut down.