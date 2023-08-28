Opposition spreading rumours, Ajit made us stronger: CM Shinde

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday came down heavily on the opposition for ‘spreading rumours’ about the government being weak and said that the ruling party in the state became stronger after the induction of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction. Speaking at the event, the CM questioned why ‘some’ people cannot accept a man from a normal background as the chief minister of Maharashtra. “Some people are spreading rumours that the chief minister will be changed. I am a farmer’s son. Why don’t you accept a person coming from a normal background who represents the common man as chief minister of state? Why can’t you digest it?” asked CM Shinde. (HT PHOTO)

Shinde was speaking at a function of the ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) initiative in Parbhani, Marathwada region. “Opposition is busy spreading rumours. A few months ago, they used to claim that the government would fall. Instead, Ajit Pawar joined as the deputy chief minister and made the government stronger than before,” Shinde said.

“We all saw how Ajit received a grand welcome in Baramati on Saturday. Some are trying to create confusion by throwing googly about him. Let them do so. It appears that they too agree with Ajit’s decision to support prime minister Narendra Modi,” he added, taking potshots at NCP chief Sharad Pawar without naming him.

Speaking at the event, the CM questioned why ‘some’ people cannot accept a man from a normal background as the chief minister of Maharashtra. “Some people are spreading rumours that the chief minister will be changed. I am a farmer’s son. Why don’t you accept a person coming from a normal background who represents the common man as chief minister of state? Why can’t you digest it?” asked CM Shinde.

Taking a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, without naming him, he said that the ruling party’s work had galvanised some people who used to run the administration from home but are now forced to come to the streets.

He also criticised Thackeray over the bad condition of roads in Mumbai. “Mumbai used to spend thousands of crores on the roads, but still the condition of roads is bad. So, we decided to build cement roads in Mumbai. We will also build cement roads in Parbhani.” CM Shinde said, adding that the government will provide funds for the development work in Parbhani like underground gutter, cement roads, water supply and MIDC.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who accompanied CM Shinde to Parbhani, also criticised the opposition for not speaking on development. “There are some loudspeakers (MP Sanjay Raut), which start creating noise in the morning from 9am till midnight. They only criticise the government but never speak on the issues of development,” he said.

Ajit, who was also present at the function, assured that the government will work for the development of Parbhani and will remove the backlog of development. He also said that the government will soon declare a decision for the overall development of Marathwada.