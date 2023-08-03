Govt mulls SIT to probe communal clashes in state

Mumbai: The state government is considering a dedicated special investigation team (SIT) to probe an alleged ‘design’ planned to disturb communal harmony. HT Image

Home minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly on Wednesday said they have received some inputs with the help of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), if necessary, an SIT will be constituted for investigation.

Responding to a debate on the rise of communal tensions, he said that some people were deliberately trying to disturb communal harmony by glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In June, a protest called by right-wing outfits, objecting to alleged attempts to glorify the Mughal king turned violent, leading to stone pelting and attacking vehicles owned by the Muslim community in Kolhapur. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the aggressive crowd and to bring the situation under control. The incident had led to communal tension in and around Kolhapur.

It was not an isolated incident as communal riots took place in Mumbai, Aurangabad, Akola and Ahmednagar among other places in the last few months.

The escalation started with the murder of Vasai resident Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed in Delhi by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala last year. However, the incident was used as a reason for statewide protests against ‘love jihad’, a term used by right-wing activists and organisations, alleging a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women.

In more than 50 such rallies held by ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’, an umbrella body of various right-wing organisations such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Sanatan Sanstha among others, provocative statements were made against the Muslim community and former BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh was also booked.

Fadnavis, however, said, “We see it as a deliberate attempt to create communal tension as we have never seen glorification of Aurangzeb by using his pictures on WhatsApp status or in a procession. All this has started suddenly.”

“We have received some intelligence from ATS and IB and are also looking at a design in it, details of which cannot be shared. If necessary, a dedicated SIT will be formed for investigation,” he added.

Referring to incidents in Aurangabad in which two girls ran away with their boyfriends from different religious backgrounds, BJP legislators alleged that Hindu girls were being blackmailed through various means for forced conversions. In a written reply of the calling attention motion, Fadnavis said that the Aurangabad police have not received any such complaint.

“In one case, the girl was a minor and the man has been arrested. We are taking up awareness programmes in schools and colleges with the help of Damini Pathaks,” the home minister said, adding that they are considering bringing a law against religious conversions as there was a rise in forced conversions and they will instruct the director general of police (DGP) to sensitise the police department by bringing a standard operating procedure (SOP).

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said that an Uttar Pradesh-like law on inter-religion marriages was needed in the state. Speaking in the legislative council, he said, “All of us remember the Sakshi murder case in Delhi. Lakhs of rupees are spent on love jihad. In some cases, names are changed to lure young Hindu girls. Maharashtra has witnessed many such cases.’’

He said that in some cases, selfies of girls are taken and morphed and then the girls are forced to marry. Hence, I demand that the UP-like law that controls ‘love jihad’ and provides for 10 years of punishment.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad said that there is terror funding for ‘love jihad’ and demanded a stringent law on the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) or apply sections of the Act.

