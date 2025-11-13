Mumbai court clerk held for accepting ₹15 lakh bribe, additional sessions judge ‘wanted’: ACB

Search
PTI |
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 08:23 am IST

Mumbai, A civil clerk-cum-typist was arrested for allegedly accepting a 15 lakh bribe, prima facie on behalf of an additional sessions judge in Mumbai in exchange for a favourable verdict in a land dispute case, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials have said.

The anti-graft agency said that the judge has been named as a wanted accused.

This may be the first such incident in recent years where an additional sessions judge has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said on Wednesday.

The ACB arrested the clerk, identified as Chandrakant Vasudeo, on Tuesday. The additional sessions judge of the civil court in Mazgaon, Ejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, has been named as a wanted accused in the case, according to an official release.

The ACB stated that a demand of 25 lakh was initially made from the complainant, whose wife had filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court alleging forceful possession of company-owned land. The amount was later negotiated down to 15 lakh.

Of the 25 lakh demanded, 10 lakh was allegedly Vasudeo’s share, and 15 lakh was meant for Judge Kazi. In April 2016, the High Court had stayed the creation of third-party rights on the disputed land. As the land’s valuation was below 10 crore, the commercial suit was transferred to the civil sessions court in Mazgaon.

On September 9, 2025, an office associate of the complainant received a call from Vasudeo while he was at Court No. 14 of the civil sessions court, the ACB stated.

Vasudeo allegedly met the complainant at a coffee shop in suburban Chembur, where he demanded 25 lakh. After the complainant refused to pay the huge amount, Vasudeo allegedly made repeated calls demanding the bribe, prompting the complainant to approach the ACB and file a complaint on November 10.

Following ACB’s instructions, the complainant met Vasudeo on the court premises and agreed to pay 15 lakh. Vasudeo then called Judge Kazi to inform him about the payment, and the judge allegedly acknowledged the bribe. Vasudeo was subsequently apprehended and arrested.

Both Vasudeo and Judge Kazi have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. While Vasudeo has been remanded to police custody for five days, Judge Kazi remains a wanted accused. Further investigation is underway, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai court clerk held for accepting 15 lakh bribe, additional sessions judge ‘wanted’: ACB
