Mumbai cyber police bust major online racket that duped 250K people nationwide
Over the past week, the city’s cybercrime police station has arrested four men for carrying out online fraud worth ₹4 crore and duping more than 250,000 people from across the country.
The arrested accused are part of a gang that had created unauthorised mobile apps and websites using fake identification numbers.
On the pretext of sanctioning loans under schemes named to resemble schemes launched by the Prime Minister, the accused lured people to pay processing fees. The online fraud came to light when Pune resident Suraj Sawle filed a complaint at the Mumbai cyber crime police station in January, saying unknown people were threatening him over the phone and demanding refunds.
The police probe found that Sawle’s mobile number had been used by the accused on five fake mobile apps — named Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan, PM Loan Yojana, PMYL Loan and Sarvottam Finance Loan Service — which promised loans with low rates of interest.
In the name of loan processing fees, the fraudsters charged applicants ₹900 and ₹3,000 in two phases and then cut off all communication with them, said the police.
Accused Sanjeev Kumar Singh, 36, was arrested on February 15 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh while Pranjul Rathore, 27; Ramnivas Kumawat, 25; and Vivek Sharma, 42, were arrested in Jaipur on February 18. The arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.
Police have seized 18 mobile phones, 10 hard discs, three routers and a pen drive from the gang’s offices in Aligarh and Jaipur. “The fraudsters had featured a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the national emblem on the app and as a result, over 279,000 people registered for loans, and many paid the processing fees,” said Dr Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (cyber).
The accused made the fake apps and three fake websites, which they created using fake Aadhaar cards, voters’ identity and PAN cards. Karandikar said that in order to carry out the online fraud, call centres were set up in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha: Cause not clear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four in Mumbai arrested with drugs worth ₹60 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cyber police bust major online racket that duped 250K people nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s St George Hospital concludes trial for Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to reactivate all quarantine centres: Mumbai civic body chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹15 crore worth mobile phones, watches, gold seized by Mumbai Customs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police arrest 6 school drop-outs for duping 450 job aspirants across India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for first time in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachiin Joshi remanded in judicial custody in ₹87-crore money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor electrocuted at Airoli near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indrani Mukerjea has no severe ailments: Prison authorities to Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops watching those spreading lockdown rumours: Maha home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 57k vaccinated on Monday: All you need to know about Covid in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 revenue dept staffers at Mantralaya contract Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox