Mumbai: ED summons issued to Congress minister’s wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Swapnali Kadam, wife of Congress minister Vishwajeet Kadam, for questioning in connection with the alleged illicit properties of her father, Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale.

ED officials, however, refused to divulge details of the case.

Swapnali’s father, builder and hotelier Avinash Bhosale has purportedly amassed huge properties in Pune and ED wishes to question her about alleged irregularities linked to her father’s properties.

Vishwajeet Kadam did not answer calls and text messages.

Bhosale was examined by ED officers in November 2020 for several hours in connection with an old case under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Previously in 2015, he was fined ₹1.83 crore by the special director of ED, Mumbai for alleged FEMA contravention.

“The builder was fined on three counts — for opening a bank account abroad without Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permission, maintaining the bank account even after returning to India and using international credit card abroad,” said an ED officer.