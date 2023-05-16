3 of a family hurt after flat ceiling collapses in Thane building

Mumbai: Three members of a family suffered injuries when the ceiling of their first-floor flat suddenly collapsed on Monday morning. The flat is in a seven-storey building in Bhaskar Colony in Thane’s Naupada. Prathmesh Suryavanshi, 28, his mother Vijaya Suryavanshi, 54, and his younger brother Atharva suffered injuries and were taken to the nearby Paradkar Hospital. 24-year-old Priyanka Suryavanshi and Shishir Pitre, 60, who was in the bedroom of his second-floor flat when his flat’s floor gave way, were unhurt and were rescued by the Thane Disaster Relief Force and fire brigade officials. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

The incident happened around 10.30 am when there was a loud cracking noise and the roof of Flat 101’s main hall collapsed. Four members of the Suryavanshi family living in Flat 101 and their neighbour living in the flat above were rescued by Thane Disaster Relief Force teams.

“Prathamesh suffered a head injury and received stitches,” said Vijay Hazare, a seventh-floor resident of Amar Towers. Hazare said the building was 25 years old with 33 flats, and the housing society carried out a structural audit every three years. “In May 2022, after the structural audit, individual flat owners carried out the repairs recommended in the audit,” he told HT. “Since Prathamesh’s father passed away during the Covid pandemic, and the family’s financial situation is not too good, they could not carry out the repairs that time, but they had planned to by the end of May. They had even engaged a contractor.”

The society residents went into a tizzy after the Thane Municipal Corporation officials advised them to temporarily vacate the building till a fresh structural audit was conducted. Families were seen packing clothes and some essentials to move out of the building. “Two of the residents have chosen to stay in a nearby hotel,” said Hazare. “Most of us have relatives in Thane, and we will move to their homes for four to five days. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident.”