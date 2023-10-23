News / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Two killed after fire breaks out in nine-storey building in Borivali

Mumbai: Two killed after fire breaks out in nine-storey building in Borivali

ANI | ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2023 02:53 PM IST

The deceased have been identified as Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8).

Two persons died on Monday after a fire broke out in a nine-story residential building in Mumbai's Borivali.

The building is located in Borivali's Sai Baba Nagar.(HT photo/ Vijay Bate.)
The building is located in Borivali's Sai Baba Nagar.(HT photo/ Vijay Bate.)

According to the fire department, the deceased have been identified as Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Three other persons – Lakshmi Bura (40), Rajeshwari Bhartare (24) and Ranjan Subodh Shah (76) – sustained burn injury.

The fire was reported at around 12.30 pm in a flat on the first floor of the building in Sai Baba Nagar. It soon spread to the electric wiring and installations on that floor, according to officials.

Four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot.

"Fire-fighting operation is going on with the help of two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps," the official added, according to PTI. “All the concerned agencies, including Adani Power, police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward and the 108 ambulance service have been mobilised.”

(Inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out