Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai GRP Twitter handle hacked

Mumbai GRP Twitter handle hacked

mumbai news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 07:25 PM IST

The handle was used to retweet scores of tweets by Elon Musk, Tesla owner, including the latter entering Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, US. Police are trying to resolve the matter and are in the process of registering a case against the unidentified hackers

Mumbai GRP Twitter handle hacked
Mumbai GRP Twitter handle hacked
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) was reportedly hacked late on Thursday night. The handle was used to retweet scores of tweets by Elon Musk, Tesla owner, including the latter entering Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, US.

“Dear Mumbaikars, it has come to our notice that the @GRPMumbai handle seems to have been hacked. We request you to not pay heed to any fresh tweets till we update,” Quaiser Khalid, commissioner of GRP, said in a tweet.

The GRP officials said that at 10pm on Thursday, all mobile phones and computers having access to the Twitter handle were automatically logged off. “That is when we realised that the handle has been hacked or compromised,” said a GRP officer.

The official said that since they had been logged out, there is nothing posted on the handle by whoever is now controlling it, but has re-tweeted several tweets posted by Musk.

“We are trying to resolve the matter and are in the process of registering a case against the unidentified hackers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) GRP,” added the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out