Mumbai GRP Twitter handle hacked

Mumbai: The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) was reportedly hacked late on Thursday night. The handle was used to retweet scores of tweets by Elon Musk, Tesla owner, including the latter entering Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, US.

“Dear Mumbaikars, it has come to our notice that the @GRPMumbai handle seems to have been hacked. We request you to not pay heed to any fresh tweets till we update,” Quaiser Khalid, commissioner of GRP, said in a tweet.

The GRP officials said that at 10pm on Thursday, all mobile phones and computers having access to the Twitter handle were automatically logged off. “That is when we realised that the handle has been hacked or compromised,” said a GRP officer.

The official said that since they had been logged out, there is nothing posted on the handle by whoever is now controlling it, but has re-tweeted several tweets posted by Musk.

“We are trying to resolve the matter and are in the process of registering a case against the unidentified hackers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) GRP,” added the officer.