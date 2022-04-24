Mumbai lags in vaccination of 12-15 age group, only 23% jabbed
Mumbai: India’s financial capital continues to struggle with low vaccination in the 12-15 age group. Paediatricians say that parents are sceptical of getting their children vaccinated as Covid-19 cases have declined and there are reports of the pandemic turning endemic.
Since March 16, when the vaccination drive was started for the 12-15 category, around 23% or 92,421 people have been inoculated with the first dose of Corbevax in Mumbai.
The state has so far vaccinated about 58% or 22,47,364 of the estimated eligible population of 39 lakh.
According to Dr Vijay Yewale, a member of the state paediatrician task force, parents have been giving multiple excuses like ongoing schools to not vaccinate their children. “They say they’ll get the child vaccinated once the vacation starts. Some are not convinced that the vaccine is good for their child as the cases are low and restrictions have been lifted. There are differing opinions on the internet on herd immunity, pandemic turning endemic, etc. Many parents think since it is a mild disease, it is ok to not get their child vaccinated,” Yewale said.
Dr Mukesh Sanklecha, a paediatrician at Bombay Hospital, said that parents have been questioning why they should vaccinate their children. “For them, the Covid-19 wave is settling and they tell us that children have got milder or no symptoms in all three waves. Since the Covid-19 vaccine is not part of the routine vaccine or a compulsory one, parents aren’t sure if they should give their child the prick,” he said.
Meanwhile, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC said the civic body has been holding meetings with family physicians and paediatricians to tackle the hesitancy among parents. “Though the Covid-19 vaccine isn’t compulsory, it was evident in the third wave as to how it protected the vaccinated population. Children should get vaccinated to remain protected from the virus in future,” he said.
The BMC has also been seeking help from public representatives -- MLAs, MPs -- to help them reach out to more people and encourage the parents to get their children vaccinated. Its health department also plans to conduct an information, education and communication (IEC) programme on Covid-19 vaccination for children.
The state immunisation officer has said they presently have 50 lakh Corbevax doses with them. “We had earlier got 39 lakh doses for the entire state population. We have now received fresh stock and have 50 lakh doses that will also take care of the second dose,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer.
As per the state health department statistics, 17 of the 36 districts have vaccinated more than 50% of children between 12 to 15 years.
In the state, Ahmednagar (1,20,046), Pune (1,63,591), Thane (1,15,388) and Nashik (1,75,999) have the highest number of the first dose coverage in the state. These districts also have a leading number of children taking the second dose too.
In Ahmednagar, 18,339 children have taken the second shot, while in Pune 11,230, Thane 22,969 and Nashik 20,506 have taken the second shot till April 23.
In Mumbai, 6,346 have taken the second shot, while 2,45,914 children in the state have taken the second dose in Maharashtra.
Corbevax vaccine is manufactured by Hyderabad based Biological E. Limited. It is administered to children in the age group of 12-15 years through an intramuscular route in a gap of 28 days between the two doses. Each Corbevax vial has 20 doses (0.5 ml).
-
Maharashtra directs local authorities to monitor Covid-19 situation
Mumbai: As daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surged in the past week, authorities have said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Maharashtra reported 144 fresh cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the caseload to 78,76,841 and the toll to 77,28,091. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 73 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The highest number of cases in the state was reported in Mumbai at 73, followed by 15 in Pune municipal corporation jurisdiction.
-
Fire brigade to investigate Notan Villa fire, to issue notice for flouting safety norms
Mumbai: The Mumbai fire brigade will conduct a thorough investigation to check what factors led to the fire incident at the 7-storey Notan Villa in Khar on Saturday. This was the second fire incident reported from the building within a week, and the third one in eight months. Saturday's fire was reported between the third and fourth floor of the building and the fire brigade rescued four people using turntable ladders.
-
Seat vacancy for nursing course dips to 2.3% in 2022 from last year’s 64%
Mumbai: After being ignored for several years, nursing course have regained its popularity among the students. As per the statistics shared by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, the seat vacancy for nursing stands at mere 2.3% this year. Significant difference from last year, when nearly 64% seats remained vacant after four rounds of admissions before the CET cell allowed colleges to fill up seats at the institute level.
-
Lucknow University to start integrated course in yoga and naturopathy
The University of Lucknow will start a new five-and-a-half-years' integrated course—Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS)—from 2022-23 academic session under the Institute of Yogic Studies, according to a press release issued by the university. “Online application forms of the course are available on Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in. The online registration for admission can be done by visiting the website,” said spokesperson for LU Durgesh Srivastava. Semester wise teaching will be provided on lifestyle diseases.
-
Pregnant woman arrested with cocaine worth ₹51 lakh
Mumbai: A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Borivali was arrested for possession of cocaine worth ₹51 lakh. The police said that the woman, who is five months pregnant, was taken into custody after they laid a trap in Borivali. She has been identified as Muskaan Kanojia, who has two children and is a wife of an ambulance driver. Cops suspect that the ambulance was being used by the accused woman to deliver drugs.
