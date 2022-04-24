Mumbai lags in vaccination of 12-15 age group, only 23% jabbed

Mumbai: India’s financial capital continues to struggle with low vaccination in the 12-15 age group. Paediatricians say that parents are sceptical of getting their children vaccinated as Covid-19 cases have declined and there are reports of the pandemic turning endemic.

Since March 16, when the vaccination drive was started for the 12-15 category, around 23% or 92,421 people have been inoculated with the first dose of Corbevax in Mumbai.

The state has so far vaccinated about 58% or 22,47,364 of the estimated eligible population of 39 lakh.

According to Dr Vijay Yewale, a member of the state paediatrician task force, parents have been giving multiple excuses like ongoing schools to not vaccinate their children. “They say they’ll get the child vaccinated once the vacation starts. Some are not convinced that the vaccine is good for their child as the cases are low and restrictions have been lifted. There are differing opinions on the internet on herd immunity, pandemic turning endemic, etc. Many parents think since it is a mild disease, it is ok to not get their child vaccinated,” Yewale said.

Dr Mukesh Sanklecha, a paediatrician at Bombay Hospital, said that parents have been questioning why they should vaccinate their children. “For them, the Covid-19 wave is settling and they tell us that children have got milder or no symptoms in all three waves. Since the Covid-19 vaccine is not part of the routine vaccine or a compulsory one, parents aren’t sure if they should give their child the prick,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC said the civic body has been holding meetings with family physicians and paediatricians to tackle the hesitancy among parents. “Though the Covid-19 vaccine isn’t compulsory, it was evident in the third wave as to how it protected the vaccinated population. Children should get vaccinated to remain protected from the virus in future,” he said.

The BMC has also been seeking help from public representatives -- MLAs, MPs -- to help them reach out to more people and encourage the parents to get their children vaccinated. Its health department also plans to conduct an information, education and communication (IEC) programme on Covid-19 vaccination for children.

The state immunisation officer has said they presently have 50 lakh Corbevax doses with them. “We had earlier got 39 lakh doses for the entire state population. We have now received fresh stock and have 50 lakh doses that will also take care of the second dose,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer.

As per the state health department statistics, 17 of the 36 districts have vaccinated more than 50% of children between 12 to 15 years.

In the state, Ahmednagar (1,20,046), Pune (1,63,591), Thane (1,15,388) and Nashik (1,75,999) have the highest number of the first dose coverage in the state. These districts also have a leading number of children taking the second dose too.

In Ahmednagar, 18,339 children have taken the second shot, while in Pune 11,230, Thane 22,969 and Nashik 20,506 have taken the second shot till April 23.

In Mumbai, 6,346 have taken the second shot, while 2,45,914 children in the state have taken the second dose in Maharashtra.

Corbevax vaccine is manufactured by Hyderabad based Biological E. Limited. It is administered to children in the age group of 12-15 years through an intramuscular route in a gap of 28 days between the two doses. Each Corbevax vial has 20 doses (0.5 ml).