Mumbai lifts night curfew, allows eateries, theatres to operate at 50% capacity as Covid eases

Mumbai on Tuesday lifted the night curfew and eased restrictions on restaurants and theatres in wake of an improvement in Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis.

"Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazars to remain open as per normal timing," the order read.

"25% audience is permitted in competitive sports & other such activities, including horse racing. Marriages may have guests up to 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower," it added.