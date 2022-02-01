Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai lifts night curfew, allows eateries, theatres to operate at 50% capacity as Covid eases
mumbai news

Mumbai lifts night curfew, allows eateries, theatres to operate at 50% capacity as Covid eases

  • "Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazars to remain open as per normal timing," the order read.
A man gets a Covid-19 test in Delhi.
A man gets a Covid-19 test in Delhi.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 07:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mumbai on Tuesday lifted the night curfew and eased restrictions on restaurants and theatres in wake of an improvement in Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis.

"Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazars to remain open as per normal timing," the order read.

"25% audience is permitted in competitive sports & other such activities, including horse racing. Marriages may have guests up to 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower," it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai coronavirus covid-19 + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out