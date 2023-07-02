Mumbai local train services to be affected today. Check details here

Several Mumbai local train services will be affected on Sunday as railways are set to operate a mega block on its central and harbour lines, and a jumbo block on the western line for carrying out maintenance work during the day. All train services on the transharbour line and the uran line will be running smoothly, the railways said in a statement. Mumbai local trains(HT File)

Central line

According to a press statement, the down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10:14 am and 3:15 pm will be diverted on fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund, and will be further re-diverted on down slow line at Mulund station. The trains will arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

The up slow services leaving Thane between 10:58 am to 3:59 pm will be diverted to up fast line at Mulund station - halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, and will be further re-diverted on up slow line at Matunga station. The trains will arrive at the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour line

Due to the mega block, the up harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) leaving Panvel from 10:33 am to 3:49 pm and all the down harbour line services towards Panvel and Belapur leaving CSMT from 9:45 am to 3:12 pm will remain cancelled. Along with this, all the up transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11:02 am to 3:53 pm and all the down transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

“The suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period. Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period,” the statement said.

Western line

The western railways will be carrying a jumbo block of five hours on the western line on Sunday to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment. According to their statement, all the train services from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm on the Churchgate-Mumbai Central route will be affected.