Mumbai logs 7,367 Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths; positivity rate dips

The city on Thursday reported 7,367 new Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths, taking tally to 609,080 and toll to 12,583. There are 82,616 active cases in Mumbai currently and the case fatality rate is 2%. Mumbai conducted 46,874 Covid-19 tests on Wednesday, pushing its total test count to 5,122,026. The daily positivity rate on Thursday dropped to 15.7%, from 18% recorded in the past week.

Over the past month (since March 23), around 45,000 to 50,000 tests were conducted in Mumbai daily. Around 25% to 30% daily tests are being conducted using rapid antigen test while the remaining are RT-PCR tests.

For the past three days, Mumbai’s positivity rate has been around 16%, down from 18% to 20% last week and over 20% in the beginning of the April. Positivity rate is the number of people who test positive as a per cent of the total tests done.

About 78% of Mumbai’s active cases, as of Wednesday, are stable asymptomatic patients, 21% are stable symptomatic patients, and 2% are critical patients.

Of the 21,331 Covid-19 hospital beds in the city, 17,519 are occupied and 3, 812 are vacant; of the 10,773 oxygen beds, 853 are vacant; of the 2,834 ICU beds, 42 are vacant; and of the 1,452 ventilator beds, 21 are vacant.

Mumbai currently has a recovery rate of 84% while the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases stands at 1.35%. Doubling rate has gone up to 50 days, from 36 days reported two weeks ago. Over the past week, around 7,000-8,000 cases were reported in the city daily. The highest number of cases reported during the second wave was 11,206 on April 4.

On Thursday, the city also witnessed vaccination of a total of 48,152 beneficiaries, of which 26,162 received their first dose and 21,990 the second dose, across 132 vaccination centres in the city. So far, 1,814,389 beneficiaries have received their first dose and 313,706 received their second dose.