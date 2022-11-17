Mumbai: Man arrested for alleged murder of girlfriend

A 25-year-old , who was arrested on Tuesday by the Dahisar police for the alleged attempted murder of his girlfriend is expected to be produced before a local court on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, the woman, a call centre employee is undergoing a spinal cord operation.

The man, identified as Amey Darekar, 25, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by the woman’s father, Munish Singh, 46, who claimed that her daughter Priyangi Singh, 24, was dropped off by her boyfriend and his mother at her house in an unconscious state on Monday.

However, Darekar says the woman tried to commit suicide, and her condition has nothing to do with him.

According to Munish Singh, on Monday, while he was returning from a morning walk, he saw his daughter lying on the bed unconscious and not responding. He noticed injuries on her head, legs, and ankles.

Singh’s domestic help told her father that Amey dropped her off in a car in an unconscious state.

“My daughter did not fall from the building and did not attempt suicide,” Singh told the police. He claimed Amey had assaulted her previously.