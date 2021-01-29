Mumbai: Man, friend arrested for stealing ₹71 lakh
The JJ Marg police on Wednesday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and his friend for allegedly stealing ₹71 lakh from a house in Nagpada area.
The arrested accused Tabrez Ansari, 30, is a Nagpada resident and runs tours and travel business.
According to the police, the complainant, a 50-year-old widow, had sold her ancestral property at her native place for ₹71 lakh. The cash was kept in her house.
Ansari, who lives in the same locality, was aware of the money. He convinced his friend to help him to steal the cash and promised to settle with her at his native village in Allahabad.
On January 3, when Shaikh and her daughter were away, she broke open the door and stole the bag containing cash from the house, said senior inspector Subhash Borade of the JJ Marg police station. The friend later handed over the bag to Ansari.
Ansari gave her ₹10,000 to buy new clothes and fled to his native place, said Borate.
“We scrutinised CCTV footage of the vicinity and also checked call data records of the victim’s family members and the persons from the locality known to them, and zeroed on Ansari,” Borate added.
On questioning, Ansari’s family members and friends revealed that he spent a lot of money on alcohol and drugs. A police team then rushed to Allahabad and arrested him in the case, said Borate. His friend was also arrested in the case. Both are now in police custody and we have recovered amount of ₹57 lakh from them, added another officer.
