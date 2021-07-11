Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man kicks cat to death, booked
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man kicks cat to death, booked

Ghatkopar police booked an unknown man for allegedly killing a cat
READ FULL STORY
By Vinay Dalvi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Ghatkopar police booked an unknown man for allegedly killing a cat. The incident took place last Sunday when the man was having his lunch at Chetan Hotel in Kamrajnagar, Ghatkopar (East) and cat tried to approach him. The man kicked the cat belonging to the hotel owner, Chetan Gauda, repeatedly, leading to its death.

“The accused kicked her repeatedly on her head. After the cat started bleeding, he got afraid and informed the waiter,” said a police officer from Ghatkopar police station.

The waiter then rushed the cat to the IDA Hospital in Deonar where she was declared dead. Animal activists Brij Bhanushali intervened in the matter and a case was registered on Friday in the matter.

“We are searching for the accused and have booked him for mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of 10 and upwards and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. We have a video footage and have circulated it to identify the accused,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.