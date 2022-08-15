Mumbai man who made 9 calls threatening Mukesh Ambani is a 56-yr-old jeweller
MUMBAI: A 56-year-old jeweller in north Mumbai was arrested on Monday on charges that he made nine threat calls to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai and threatened to harm Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani and members of his family.
The phone calls were made between 10:39am and 12.04pm on Monday. In one call, the caller identified himself as Azfal. Police earlier said it appeared that the nine calls were made by the same person.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nilotpal said the threat calls were received by the call center of the hospital. “The caller had issued threat to Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family members. An FIR is registered in the matter at the DB Marg police station,” he added.
A hospital staff then reported the threat calls to the DB Marg police station in south Mumbai, which registered a under section 506(II) (criminal intimidation, if the threat be to cause death or grievous hurt or to cause the destruction of any property by fire) of the Indian Penal Code. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years, or with fine, or with both.
Police said the calls were traced to a residential colony in Borivali west in north Mumbai. A police team arrested 56-year-old jeweler, Vishnu Vidhu Bhowmik, who has a jewelry shop in south Mumbai, said a police officer. He added that the jeweler was taken into custody from his residence in Dahisar at about 2pm and brought to the DB Marg police station.
A police officer privy to the investigation said Bhoumik, a native of Tripura, has been living in Borivali for the last 30 years with his family, made the calls using his mobile phone.
He was sent for medical test after arrest formalities were completed, said DCP Neelotpal.
-
Violence erupts over Savarkar, Tipu photos in Shivamogga
Karnataka Police on Monday imposed curbs under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Shivamogga town after a clash between two groups over banners featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue V D Savarkar and 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan. A senior police officer familiar with the matter said tension broke out after a banner featuring Savarkar was put up at Amir Ahmed Circle, in Shivamogga, as part of Independence Day celebrations.
-
In a first, Tricolour hoisted at Idgah Maidan amid tight vigil
In a first, the national flag was hoisted amid tight security on Monday morning at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet. The Tricolour was hoisted at the Idgah Maidan by assistant commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) MG Shivanna. Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, member of Lok Sabha from Bengaluru Central constituency PC Mohan, additional commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Sandeep Patil and deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Laxman Nimbargi were also present in the event.
-
‘Not a club, not a retreat, not a homestay’
Asked a 34-year-old interior stylist, Maitreyi Damani. A mother of a four-year-old, Damani also discovered that working out of home meant a stream of interruptions. At the Kathiwada City House, Damani said, she found the quietude and the community she sought. “It's not a club, it's not a retreat, it's not a homestay,” said entrepreneur Sangita Kathiwada (62), when we met her one rainy afternoon. “I hate the word exclusive. I'm just being particular.”
-
At 1,227, Delhi's Covid cases drop to below 2,000 for first time in 12 days
Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities, pushing the caseload and toll to 19,85,822 and 26,389 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin. More than 2,100 patients recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 19,51,914. The active cases in Delhi stood at 7,519. The daily positivity rate has climbed to 14.57%, compared to 12.64% on Sunday. On Sunday, authorities in Delhi conducted 17,106 Covid tests.
-
How Mumbai celebrated India’s 75th anniversary of Independence
The entire city seemed to have draped the colours of the Indian flag in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence from British rule. Over the past one month, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation supplied more than 41 lakh national flags to several households and commercial establishments in Mumbai, lending a boost to the union ministry's call of Har-Ghar Tiranga. The Zaver Mahal building, where Ashok Gupta, a resident of Marine Drive and vice president of Marine Drive Citizen's Association resides, was illuminated backed by BMC's logistics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics