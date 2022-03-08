Mumbai may see unseasonal light rains today and tomorrow: IMD
MUMBAI: Though Mumbai has seen a sharp uptick in temperatures this March, unseasonal rains may bring some relief to the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast.
After remaining consistently above 36 degree Celsius since March 4, daytime temperature on Monday dipped to 33.7 degree Celsius at the India Meteorological Department’s monitoring station in Santacruz. Officials said that light rains later today may bring the mercury down further.
Showers are expected due to the combined effect of a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and a moisture-bearing trough in the easterlies’ lower troposphere, running from the southeast Arabian Sea near Kerala up to the Konkan. The IMD has forecast a 7-9% chance of rain in the early hours of Wednesday for Mumbai.
“Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during March 8-10,” it said.
While Mumbai will see very little rain, the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in the city has warned of thunderstorms in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nagpur till March 9, while strong winds are expected till March 10.
Tuesday’s minimum temperature rose to 25.6 degree Celsius as a result of an increase in humidity, up from the previous day’s 22.6 degree Celsius. A rise in temperature has been predicted from March 12 onwards in the city, when temperatures are expected to touch around 36 degree Celsius again.
