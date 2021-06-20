Mumbai mega block today: Check local train lines where services are disrupted

The Central Railway is observing a mega block on some local train lines of the Mumbai suburban network on Sunday to carry out maintenance work.

The Central Railway has been giving update on its Twitter handle about the service disruption on various lines of Mumbai local trains. It has clarified that the mega block won't be observed on the main line.

The maintenance work is being carried out on harbour and trans-harbour lines, according to Central Railway.

Mega Block on 20.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/nlYhh2WmuQ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 20, 2021





Here is the scheduled of mega block and lines which are affected by it:

Thane – Vashi/Nerul Up & Dn Trans-Harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

During the maintenance work, Dn trans-harbour line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel has been stopped from leaving from Thane till 4.19 pm.

Similarly, Up trans-harbour line services for Thane leaving Panve/Nerul/Vashi have been stopped till 4.09pm.

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai / Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm.

Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.