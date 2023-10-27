Mumbai Mega Block: Train services on Trans-Harbour line to be impacted on Sunday. Details

The Central Railway is set to execute a Mega Block on the Trans-Harbour line to facilitate essential maintenance work on Sunday. During the block period, there will be a suspension of up and down Trans-Harbour line services between Vashi, Nerul and Thane stations. Initially, the Western Railway authorities had proposed canceling between 100 and 400 train services during the 11-day maintenance period.(HT File)

No Mega Block is scheduled for the Main line and Harbour line. However, Down line services for Vashi, Nerul, and Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi, Nerul, Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

The Western Railway earlier cancelled over 100 Up and Down local trains across various destinations between Churchgate and Virar on Friday. The cancellations were attributed to a mega block being undertaken for the construction of the sixth railway line between Khar and Goregaon railway stations.

The Railways had recently declared a 10-hour Jumbo Block on the Harbour lines between 12.30am and 10.30am.

Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of the Western Railway, provided insights, emphasizing that despite the significant amount of work involved, the block had been meticulously planned to minimize disruptions to rail traffic and inconvenience to passengers. “We are on a mission to fast-track the work of the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon… The construction of the 8.8-km additional line is progressing at a fast pace. The project will benefit passengers, especially Mumbai local commuters," Thakur said.

Initially, the Western Railway authorities had proposed canceling between 100 and 400 train services during the 11-day maintenance period. However, the highest number of cancellations, 326 services, will occur on October 30, while the least cancellations, 20 services, are expected on November 6.

Since October 7, the block for the non-interlocking of rail tracks for the sixth rail line has been in progress. Mumbai is currently experiencing a substantial infrastructure expansion. In addition to the ongoing metro construction and the development of expressways to enhance connectivity with neighbouring cities, the impending international airport in Navi Mumbai has been identified as one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.



