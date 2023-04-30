25% fare concession in Mumbai Metro

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced a 25% concession to citizens above 65, students up to class 12 and persons with disabilities in the fare of metro from May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. HT Image

The benefit will be applicable to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority-(MMRDA) owned metros, which are run by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). Currently, MMRDA owns Metro 2 A and 7 which are operational.

Frequent travellers from the three categories can now avail a special benefit of a flat 25% of base fare concession on Mumbai One card for 45 or 60 trips.

Passengers who wish to avail the benefits will have to provide valid documents like government/medical association certificate for the persons with disabilities, proof of age for senior citizens and school ID along with PAN (their or parent’s) for students. All these concessions can be availed on new and earlier purchased Mumbai One cards after furnishing the required set of documents at any counter at metro stations. All these trips shall be prepaid with a validity of 30 days.

The CM said, “This is a gift we would like to extend to our special commuters on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. We have built the Mumbai metro network keeping the needs and safety of senior citizens, persons with disabilities and students in mind, so it is imperative that they derive maximum benefit from these facilities. We hope these concessional passes shall incentivise people and encourage them to take the metro in more numbers.”

Mumbai Metro commuters can get their Mumbai One National Common Mobility Card issued and recharged at the metro ticket counters. This card can also be used at retail stores, petrol pumps and for the BEST bus travel as well.