Mumbai: MMRDA issues guidelines to curb dust pollution from construction activities

Mumbai, The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has issued stringent guidelines to curb dust pollution caused by construction activities. In a release issued on Saturday, the MMRDA said these measures are a critical step towards improving Mumbai's air quality and ensuring sustainable urban development. The new guidelines outline immediate actions to control dust, monitor construction activities, manage debris, and regulate vehicle transport at MMRDA project sites, it added. Key measures announced to control dust include deployment of water sprinklers and fogging machines across all construction sites, regular water sprinkling during earth-moving operations and on stacked materials as well as use of mechanical power sweeping machines for roads around project areas, the release informed. Other measures include elimination of unauthorized dumping and optimized movement of construction and demolition waste to minimize dust, strict adherence to guidelines for vehicles transporting construction materials, including proper coverings and permissions, and a complete ban on burning waste at project premises. It said frequent inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance with existing guidelines, while comprehensive monitoring and reporting mechanism will assess the progress. "To ensure strict compliance, MMRDA has introduced a robust penalty structure for contractors failing to adhere to these guidelines. Non-compliance will attract fines starting from ₹5 lakh for the first instance, escalating to ₹20 lakh and work suspension for repeated violations," it said. Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said development of Mumbai Metropolitan Region must align with the state's environmental priorities, adding that these measures reaffirm Maharashtra government's dedication to building a sustainable and healthy urban ecosystem for future generations. Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said improving MMR's air quality is a top priority and these stringent measures will be instrumental in controlling pollution caused by construction activities. "While implementing developmental projects, we equally emphasize environmental protection. We are committed to building a cleaner and more sustainable MMR," Shinde said. The guidelines come into effect immediately and are applicable to all ongoing and future MMRDA projects and executive engineers have been directed to oversee the implementation, maintain records, and report progress weekly.

Mumbai: MMRDA issues guidelines to curb dust pollution from construction activities