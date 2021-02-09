Mumbai: MMRDA’s cycle vision back on track in BKC
After a failed attempt a decade back, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revived its plan of installing a cycle track in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The cycle track will be built along the footpath with bollards separating the pavement from the track, officials said.
On Tuesday, the guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs, Aaditya Thackeray, tweeted, “MMRDA is executing a cycle track in BKC. With increased offices, connectivity, we hope this would help with the last-mile connect.” He further said that pedestrians, cyclists, cars, and buses should have their rightful space on the streets and the government is working towards the same.
RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “The work is in progress. Around 4.5-5km stretch in BKC will have a cycle track.” When asked about the changes incorporated this time around, Rajeev said the height of the track has been raised at the footpath level. The MMRDA is also painting the track a separate colour for motorists to identify.
In 2011, MMRDA had spent around Rs6 crore to create a cycle track. However, the project failed as two-wheelers used the lane to manoeuvre traffic. It was also used as a parking spot by autos.
However, MMRDA, in August 2020, launched a public-bike sharing scheme in BKC, which has picked pace. As per recent data, more than 78,000 trips have been made on the e-bikes in five months. These bikes were mainly introduced for connectivity to the suburban Bandra and Kurla railway stations.
AV Shenoy, a transport expert from the Mumbai Mobility Forum, said, “We will have to wait and watch as to how it works this time around. Authorities must give equal importance to pedestrian infrastructure also.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cryptocurrency fraud: No bail to 2 members of gang that duped 15,810 of ₹113.10 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local trains for all in Mumbai? Not on Belapur-Kharkopar line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Dip in demand for engineering; no takers for 55,000 college seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: MMRDA’s cycle vision back on track in BKC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Court acquits man held for killing mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC temporarily stays sarpanch elections in six districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: No bail for man booked for sexual abuse of 5 kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire in Modella colony in Thane brought under control
- The fire broke out at 8pm and spread quickly as the walls of the flats were constructed with wood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena criticises Shah over remark denying offer to share Maharashtra CM post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out at a chemical unit in Taloja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7th accused arrested in Mumbai porn racket case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in Maharashtra: MMR breaches 700K-mark, most cases in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 held for hacking trees in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s default bail plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox