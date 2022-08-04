Mumbai Police seizes 700kg mephedrone, arrests 55-yr-old chemist who made them
MUMBAI: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on Wednesday seized over 700kg of mephedrone (MD) and arrested five people including a 55-year-old chemist, who made the designer drug in Nashik and supplied it from a commercial tenement in Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai.
Deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Datta Nalawade said they raided the Nalasopara tenement, which was used to stock the drugs, and seized 701kg MD with a street value of ₹1,408 crore. The raid was carried out on the information received from some persons arrested in March this year for possession of small quantities of MD.
“After arresting three layers of the syndicate – a peddler, a supplier and a distributor, we finally managed to reach the contraband manufacturer, who used to distribute the contraband from the commercial tenement that he purchased at Nalasopara,” Nalawade said.
“We have seized 701 kg worth around Rs. 1,403 crore from the commercial tenement,” added Nalawade.
The drug trail started on March 29 this year when the ANC’s Worli unit arrested a peddler from the Govandi area with 250 grams of mephedrone. The ANC unit arrested later supplied his drug supplier, also from Govandi, and seized 2.76kg of MD from him. Further investigation revealed the involvement of two more persons, a man and a woman, who distributed MD in the eastern suburbs of the city. Both were arrested on July 27.
The 55-year-old manufacturer, a post-graduate in organic chemistry, was also arrested. Nalawade said he lived in Nalasopara with his wife and two children, used to manufacture the synthetic drug at Nashik and brought the drug to Nalasopara in a tempo.
The drugs - he did not take orders for less than 25kg - were supplied in and around Mumbai within a few hours of receiving the payment in advance.
-
Karnataka's Ranganatittu bird sanctuary among new Ramsar sites, first in state
The Ranganatittu bird sanctuary in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, has now been declared a Ramsar site, which means it is a protected wetland of international importance. This is the first Ramsar site in Karnataka. Ramsar on Wednesday named 10 more sites from India under its list of wetlands to be conserved as global sites for biodiversity, including Ranganatittu. This took the total number of such sites to 64.
-
Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral
The subject of the letter read: “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”. Shamshad Ahmed asked for leave from August 4 to 6.
-
BJP scared of Sanjay Raut, says brother Sunil as court extends ED custody
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody with the Enforcement Directorate was extended till August 8 on Thursday. Soon after the court's order extending the MP's order came out, his MLA brother Sunil Raut the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared of Sanjay Raut, who being a true Shiv Sainik will never indulge in any corruption. “The probe was going in since, long whereby a chargesheet has also been filed,” Raut's lawyer Manoj Mohite said. (With bureau and agency inputs)
-
Lalbagh flower show from Aug 5 themed after Dr Rajkumar and son Puneeth
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's annual flower show is set to make a comeback after a two-year-gap in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's theme is based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar. Officials are therefore erecting statues of the late actor and Puneeth Rajkumar at the show, to pay tribute. The flower show will start on Friday and go on for 11 days till August 15.
-
Red Fort, vicinity ‘no kite flying zone’ till flag hoisting over on I-Day
To avoid any security breach or threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, the five-kilometre area around the historic fort will be declared a “no kite flying zone” till the flag-hoisting ceremony and the PM's address to the nation from its ramparts is over on August 15, Delhi Police officers aware of the development said on Thursday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics