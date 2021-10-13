Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Prices of CNG, piped cooking gas hiked for second time in 10 days
Mumbai: Prices of CNG, piped cooking gas hiked for second time in 10 days

The price of CNG will be increased by 2.30 per kg and will be priced at 57.54 per kg from October 14. The domestic PNG will increase by 1.11 standard cubic meter (SCM) and will be available at 33.93/SCM in slab 1 and 39.53 /SCM in slab 2, respectively
Earlier on October 5, the prices of CNG and domestic PNG were hiked and were priced at Rs54.57/kg, while PNG was available at Rs32.67/SCM in slab 1 and Rs36.00 /SCM in slab 2. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 08:36 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

The prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) hiked in the city for the second time in nearly 10 days. The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Wednesday announced the increase in prices of CNG and PNG from Thursday.

The price of CNG will be increased by 2.30 per kg and will be priced at 57.54 per kg from October 14. The domestic PNG will increase by 1.11 standard cubic meter (SCM) and will be available at 33.93/SCM in slab 1 and 39.53 /SCM in slab 2, respectively.

Earlier on October 5, the prices of CNG and domestic PNG were hiked and were priced at 54.57/kg, while PNG was available at 32.67/SCM in slab 1 and 36.00 /SCM in slab 2.

“Being a customer-focused company, MGL has always tried to maintain price stability for its CNG and domestic PNG customers. However, since there has been an increase in gas prices, MGL has decided to progressively recover from such an increase in gas cost. Accordingly, MGL is constrained to further increase the basic price of CNG by 2.30/kg and PNG by 1.11/ SCM in and around Mumbai,” said a statement from MGL.

The prices of CNG and domestic PNG were last hiked in the city in July. CNG was available at 51.98/kg, while PNG was available at 30.40/ SCM in slab 1 and 36.00 /SCM in slab 2 respectively.

Before that CNG was priced at 49.40 per kg in the city.

