Mumbai Rain: Highways, roads waterlogged as monsoon arrives 2 days early

Parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls after heavy rains accompanied by thunder lashed the metropolitan area on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more intense showers with gusty winds reaching 62-87 kmph over the isolated parts of the city. People deal with sudden shower at CSMT in Mumbai (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 62-87 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours,” the IMD said in a post on X.

Visuals show vehicles snarling on the waterlogged roads after the city experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 55-77 millimeters of rainfall in the span of one hour from 11 pm to 12am on Sunday. The eastern suburbs recorded 28-40 millimeters of rainfall, while the western suburbs witnessed 48-77 millimeters of fresh spells during the same time duration.

"Rainfall Details (in millimeters) frm 23.00 hrs to 00.00 hrs:

City: Britania Storm Water Pumping Station - 77; G South Ward- 73; F South Ward- 71; N. M. Joshi Marg Municipal School- 70; Worli Fire Station - 69; B Ward- 55

Eastern Suburbs: Veena Nagar Municipal School- 40; Mitha Nagar Municipal School- 39; Mulund Fire Station- 32; Paspoli Powai Municipal School- 31; Gawanapda Fire Station- 28

Western Suburbs: Erangal Municipal School- 79; Malad Depot- 64; Gajdarbandh Pumping Station- 59, Pali Chimbai Municipal School- 55, Supari Tank Municipal School- 54, K East- 48," the BMC informed in a post on X.

Meanwhile, fishermen are advised not to venture along and off North and South Maharashtra from June 9 to June 13.

"Squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra coast on 9th to 13th June. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off North Maharashtra coast during the above-mentioned period," the IMD said in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, the weather agency said that the southwest monsoon has advanced two days before its normal arrival date of June 11 due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast. It further advanced into several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea and some parts of the north Arabian Sea on Sunday.

The monsoon usually arrives by June 11, although last year, it made its onset on June 24 due to Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea.

“Mumbai can anticipate thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall, with a probability of realisation between 51 and 75 per cent. Neighbouring areas such as Raigad and Ratnagiri stand a higher chance of experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Sindhudurg and its neighbouring district Kolhapur, emphasising heavy to very heavy rainfall in most areas,” the IMD official said.

The weather agency had issued a Yellow alert for the metropolitan, a Red alert for heavy rainfall in Sindhudurg, an Orange alert for Ratnagiri, and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has also advised the public to take necessary precautions while venturing out today, given the adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)