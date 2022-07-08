Mumbai on Red alert | ‘Heavy to very heavy’ rainfall expected in these areas
- An orange alert till July 12 is also in place but it may change depending on the amount of rainfall that Mumbai receives during the next two days.
The weather department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining areas for Friday and Saturday as extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash the maximum city. An orange alert till July 12 is also in place but it may change depending on the amount of rainfall that Mumbai receives during the next two days.
The met department has also predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for today. It had also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, a civic official told news agency PTI.
The Western Railways, in its latest update, has said that as of now, all local trains are running on time. Train services on the Central Railway route were impacted for several hours yesterday following a wall collapse on a track. In the past few days, reports of traffic jams and long queues of vehicles due to waterlogging have also surfaced. Coupled with the diversion of BEST bus routes and delay in Mumbai local trains, the daily commuters are bearing the brunt of the monsoon in the financial capital.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which the weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall. The beaches, however, will remain open for people between 6 am and 10 am on such days.
Meanwhile, the water supply has also been affected in several parts of the city owing to damage in pipelines. “Due to a water pipeline burst in front of Parsi Gymkhana in Dadar, water supply will not be available in some areas of Ward FN & Ward FS till 10am on Friday,” the civic body informed in a tweet.
Ludhiana: 14-day judicial remand for former MLA’s brother in rape case
A court ordered to send Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, on a 14-day judicial remand on Thursday in a rape case, while the former MLA is still at large. The court has ordered the police to trace and attach the properties of both the accused. Properties of accused Baljinder Kaur and Sukhchain Singh are also ordered to be attached.
Class 4 student kidnapped from Patiala village, released later
In a broad daylight crime, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy, a student of Class 4, from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on Thursday morning. The boy was recovered after three hours as the family paid the ransom, claimed sources, while the police neither confirmed nor denied paying the ransom. Deepak Pareek, SSP, Patiala, said they received the information that a boy had been kidnapped while going to school this morning.
Fight against drugs, gangster culture top priority: DGP
Director-general of police Gaurav Yadav said the fight against drugs and gangster culture was the topmost priority of the Punjab Police. While Chairing a review meeting at the Police Lines with IG Mukhwinder Singh Chinna and SSP Deepak Pareek, Yadav said the topmost priority of the Punjab government is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order and detection of crime.
Moose Wala’s murder: 39 days on, SIT clueless about Punjab module shooters’ whereabouts
Around 39 days after the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab police's special investigation team is still groping in the dark to trace Punjab module shooters, which included Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu. Despite custodial interrogation of the masterminds of the killing, Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, the Punjab police are struggling to find the trail of Mannu and Roopa.
Corruption charge: Day after Faridkot DSP’s arrest, case transferred to VB
A day after arresting deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh in a corruption case, the Punjab Police on Thursday transferred the case to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation into this case. Director-general of police Gaurav Yadav said that the VB being a special investigation agency for probing corruption cases, they have decided to hand over this case to them to carry out further investigations.
