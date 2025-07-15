Mumbai Rains imd weather update red alert Raigad, Thane heavy rainfall, orange alert for pune

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued red alert for certain parts of Maharashtra, including the Mumbai region. As heavy rain continues to batter the region, a red alert has been issued for Raigad, Thane and Ratnagiri. For Mumbai city and suburban region, Raigad, Thane and Ratnagiri, a red alert has been issued for Tuesday.(PTI)

Due to the downpour in the region, flight operations in Mumbai have taken a hit. Furthermore, several subway stations have also closed due to the heavy rain alerts.

IMD updates forecast for Mumbai

For Mumbai city and suburban region, Raigad, Thane and Ratnagiri, a red alert has been issued for Tuesday. Based on the IMD nowcast, these districts are expected to witness an intense spell of rain and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for districts such as Pune and Satara. According to the IMD, intense rainfall with a possibility of thunder has been predicted.

In its regular bulletin, the weather department had stated that moderate rainfall would lash over Mumbai and nearby parts for the next three to four days.

Mumbai rain brings traffic snarls, impact flight ops

Traffic snarls across region - Due to the heavy rainfall, Mumbai police has announced the closure of the Andheri subway.

“Due to 2 feet of water accumulation, the Andheri Subway in Andheri West, Mumbai, has been closed to traffic and has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge," Mumbai Traffic Police wrote on X.

Furthermore, waterlogging due to the heavy rains are expected to bring about traiffc snarls and massive jams for commuters.

Flight operations impacted - Amid the heavy rain, several airlines have issued advisories for passengers.

“There’s a heavy downpour over #Mumbai at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you are travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual. We’re monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible," IndiGo wrote on X.

SpiceJet airlines also advised passengers to check their flight status. " Due to bad weather (heavy rains) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected," the airline wrote on X.